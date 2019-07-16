Luke Parker Starts Religious Twitter Feud With Hannah Brown After Bachelorette Elimination

After his dramatic elimination of tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Luke Parker took to Twitter to confront Hannah about her handling of their break-up. Though he first took to Instagram in an attempt to clear the air and rid himself of the “villain” status he gained from Bachelor Nation this season, the tweets he and Hannah sent back and forth to one another show that their relationship is far from mended.

Before tonight’s highly-anticipated overnight episode of The Bachelorette aired, contestant Luke Parker shared his brand-new Twitter account with his Instagram followers, teasing that he was going to live tweet the next few episodes. He didn’t tweet much during the episode, and instead retweeted positive feedback from some of his supporters. At one point during the episode, he did explain why he wasn’t live tweeting more actively, writing “I would love to tweet more, but it’s tough watching something that I take so seriously be made fun of so easily.”

Hannah, on the other hand, was very active on Twitter throughout the episode, and was not shy about tweeting her feelings about Luke and their relationship as she watched it back on television. As their break-up aired for the first time, Hannah tweeted “when it rains, it pours. boy, get gone.” When the episode ended with his exit, she wrote “and that’s how it’s (finally) done. you’re welcome.”

@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us. — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

After the episode aired and the full extent of his and Hannah’s dramatic undoing was laid out for the world to see, Luke took to Twitter to address Hannah once again about the subject that caused the breaking point in their relationship. Tweeting at Hannah directly, he wrote “The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us.”

Hannah responded shortly after, writing “time and time again jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked ‘saints’ that judged. where do you fall Luke?” She included the hashtag “#TheBachelorette.”

Unsatisfied by her respond, Luke then wrote “There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter.”

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

Attempting to end the tense back-and-forth exchange, Hannah then said “i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap.”