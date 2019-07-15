Luke Parker Height & Age: How Old & Tall Is the Bachelorette Contestant?

Luke Parker has stood out this season of The Bachelorette as both a frontrunner and the house villain. With all the drama surrounding Luke each episode as Hannah comes closer to determining if he’s the man she wants to end up with, it’s hard not to wonder about his height and age and consider if those factors could come into play as Hannah makes her decision.

Since the men on the show spend a lot of time together, especially on group dates and at the cocktail parties, it is easy to see who the tallest and shortest contestants are in side-by-side comparisons. After the group’s date with Hannah in Newport, Rhode Island, viewers noticed that Luke P. appeared to stand several inches shorter than most of the other men. Kristin Miller tweeted a screen shot of the men standing side-by-side, writing “Seeing Luke P’s height next to all the other guys and EVERYTHING MAKES SENSE NOW” to suggest that Luke’s height is the reason for his confrontational attitude with the other men in the house.

Seeing Luke P’s height next to all the other guys and EVERYTHING MAKES SENSE NOW. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/775yQUll1M — Kristin Miller (@KristinL_Miller) June 4, 2019

This photo may be an optical illusion, however, because, on paper, Luke Parker is actually an above-average height. TV Insider created a gallery of all of Hannah Brown’s contestants’ estimated heights, and say that Luke Parker is 6′ tall according to Polk State college baseball stats. Dylan Barbour, whose own college stats say he is 5’11” appears to be a few inches taller than Parker in that photo.

He is at least 6 inches shorter than this season’s tallest contestant, Connor S., who is 6’6″ tall. Where he does contend for a season superlative, however, is in his physical fitness: from early on in the season, viewers, other contestants, and especially Hannah Brown took note of Luke’s ripped physique. On Instagram, he proudly shares his commitment to fitness and photos of his results with his over 195,000 followers.

Luke P.’s official cast bio for The Bachelorette reveals that he is 24 years old. It also says that the import and export manager “is a good Christian boy from Gainesville, GA. He prides himself on being able to get along with anyone, and he loves team sports. After a religious awakening in college, Luke decided that when he dates, it’s for marriage. To Luke, “for better or for worse” means unconditional love. Luke seems to be everything Hannah wants in a husband. Is this a match made in heaven, or is it all too good to be true?”

At 24 years of age, he is the same age as Hannah Brown, who was born on September 24, 1994. He is also one of the season’s youngest competitors. In spite of both Hannah and Luke being the same age and coming from strong Christian upbringings, the two have been at-odds all season. That drama comes to a head tonight during the highly-anticipated fantasy suite dates episode.

Tune in to season 15 of The Bachelorette, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.