Luke Parker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

With each new season of The Bachelor comes a new villain, and this year, that man is Luke Parker. He’s managed to rub nearly all the men in the mansion the wrong way, and tonight, things will come to a head between him and Hannah.

What do we know about Luke? How far does he get on the show, and what does Hannah think of him now? Read on.

1. He Has Been Vocal About His Commitment to His Faith

In his intro video for The Bachelorette, Luke shares that he had a religious awakening “in the shower.”

“I realized that I wasn’t the man I wanted to be and I’ve been working on the husband that I want to be for my future wife,” he explained.

Unfortunately, it seems that while both Luke and Hannah’s shared faith helped them come together, it’s also what drove them apart. Speaking to ET recently about their relationship, host Chris Harrison said, “Ironically enough, faith is what brought them together and his faith and his conservative values might be their biggest sticking point and become the biggest divide between them… And that’s always the interesting thing about religion, and I always feel maybe we need to dive into this more sometimes. Sometimes we shy away from it because religion, it’s a little bit like sex, where it’s taboo to discuss in the open,” he continued. “I think it needs to be brought in the open more sometimes, and, in this case, it’s interesting how they have very similar values, but very differing opinions on how to apply them to life.”

2. He Played College Baseball

Luke played college baseball at Faulkner University in Alabama, Hannah’s home state. His LinkedIn reveals that he was selected for the Champions of Character Award for the 2016-2017 baseball team.

Prior to attending Faulkner, Parker attended High Point University, where he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Sports Management. He also went to Polk State College for his Freshman and Sophomore year.

And what’s he up to these days? Parker’s LinkedIn bio reads, “Current Entrepreneur. My part-time job is CrossFit!”

3. He Appears to Be Dabbling in Modeling

If you check out Luke’s Instagram page, you’ll see that he appears to be spending some of his time these days in front of the camera, modeling.

To date, the reality star has 195k followers on Instagram, where his bio reads, “Bachelorette S15 🌹/ CrossFit Try-Hard / Family Man / Jesus + Nothing = Everything / #FaithfulOverFamous.”

4. He Admitted It’s Hard to Watch Himself This Season on the Show

If you check out Luke’s Instagram page, you’ll find that he’s also aware how he’s being portrayed this season on the show.

In a post from early June, the reality star wrote, “I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick.

First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed.

I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful.

For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!”

5. His Sister-In-Law Applied for Him to Be on ‘The Bachelorette’

Luke’s sister-in-law, Hannah, is the one who sent in his application for The Bachelorette.

In an interview with The Gainesville Times, she shared, “This time last year, he went through a bad break up… I watch the show, so my husband and I were just sitting there and I was like, ‘I’m going to apply Luke for the show and just see what happens,’ thinking he had no chance of getting on the show.”

Within a few weeks of filling out the application, Luke got the call that producers were interested.

The outlet quotes Luke’s brother, Mike, as saying, “He and I had a conversation before he left and they hadn’t told him who it was going to be yet, but he didn’t want it to be anybody else… He didn’t really want to be on the show if it was anybody else other than (Brown).”