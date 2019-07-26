What Happened to Luke Perry?

Luke Perry on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood appeared on the big screen following his death after a massive stroke at age 52 March 4, 2019.

Perry played real-life actor Wayne Maunder on the film, who portrayed character Scotty Lancer on a CBS Western TV show, Lancer. It became Perry’s last role in Hollywood. Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt fondly remembered their time working with Perry on the film. DiCaprio and Pitt said they were starstruck working with Perry, who they admired from a young age in his role on Beverly Hills 90210.

Perry was survived by his children, Jack and Sophie Perry, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Ay Coder, and other friends and family members.

Perry was rushed to a hospital a few days before his death after he suffered a stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California home. He was sedated at the hospital in hopes of letting his brain recover from the stroke, but the damage was too extensive and he passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California.

He became a teen heart throb for his role as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills 90210, a 1990s soap. His film roles include Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 9 Seconds. Most recently, he played Archie Andrews in the CW’s Riverdale.

Luke Perry’s last role was on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. He played actor Wayne Maunder, who acted in the role of Scotty Lancer in the Western TV show, Lancer. Perry tragically died March 4, 2019, following a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home.

Perry had health problems leading up to his death, including severe back problems that required surgery. He also had a health scare in 2015 when precancerous growths were found on his pancreas. He became an advocate for early cancer screenings. Following the discovery of the growths, he nearly cut red meat out of his diet and worked to be more active.

The movie was filmed from June 18, 2018 to November 1, 2018, according to Backstage. Perry joined the cast in June 2018, according to Deadline.

Burt Reynolds was originally cast in the role of George Spahn. He died before filming began and his friend, Bruce Dern, took his place.

Leonardo DiCaprio played Rick Dalton, a fading actor who met Luke Perry’s character on the set of a show. In real life, DiCaprio was “starstruck” to meet Perry.

They told Esquire about the experience of working with the “icon of coolness.”

“…we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Luke Perry over there!’ DiCaprio said.

“We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers,” Pitt added. “It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him. Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.”

DiCaprio told Extra Perry was “the kindest, sweetest human being you could ever encounter”

“I grew up with him on 90210, looking up to him as literally the coolest dude on earth, and honestly, when I was on set, I was starstruck,” DiCaprio said.

Tarantino described Perry as fun and professional. He said he could have cast Perry in several roles, but Perry wanted the role on the Western. Perry was a talented horseback rider, Tarantino told Entertainment Weekly.

“It was really fun,” Tarantino said. “I had a couple of different roles I could have put Luke in. Luke was like, ‘I want to be on the Western show!’ Because he’s just a really great rider and he loves doing Westerns. When we did one of his big horse scenes, Luke slides the horse to the front of the saloon and all the other riders fall in alongside him. I was like, ‘Luke, do you want us to help you out? Do you want me to put a mark on the ground?’ He was like, ‘Quentin? You could take a dime and throw it in the dirt and I will land on that dime. The take you’ll use is when everyone else gets it right.’”