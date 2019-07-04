Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks: The Hosts

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will be co-hosted by “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough and singer Ciara.

The annual display is the nation’s largest 4th of July fireworks show. This year’s show will air live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Hough is an award-winning choreographer and entertainer. He is currently the only six-time champion of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. He joined Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo as a judge for NBC’s World of Dance in 2017. He has acted in film and danced on stage. He recently wrapped up his first-ever national solo dance tour.

Ciara is a singer, producer, actress and model. She has sold more than 23 million records and 16 million singles worldwide, singing chart-topping hits for 15 years. She empowers women and helps children through her philanthropy work. She is a devoted wife to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and mother of two beautiful children.

Here’s what you need to know about the show:

Location

They will be launching the light show from four barges stationed along the East River between Broad Street and the Brooklyn Bridge.

The official viewing points are Broad Street and Water Street, Pearl Street and Dover Street, Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and St. James Place, Pearl Street and St. James Place, Montgomery Street and Cherry Street, Pike Slip and Cherry Street, and Market Street and Cherry Street (wheelchair accessible).

Music

This year’s 25-minute display of patriotism in honor of Independence Day has a musical theme: classic American Cinema.

According to Macy’s, Jennifer Hudson has recorded a soulful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow. The score will also feature instrumentals from American films such as John Williams’ compositions for “Star Wars,” “Superman” and “E.T.” to Max Steiner’s “Casablanca Suite” and Alfred Newman’s “20th Century Fox Fanfare.” Luke Bryan, Khalid, Maren Morris, and Brad Paisley are set to take the stage.

Fireworks

According to Macy’s, 60 pyrotechnicians have been working around the clock for the past 12 days to ensure the show goes off without a hitch. Organizers used seven containers, six trucks, and seven forklifts to load and ignite the fireworks.

This year’s fireworks spectacular will wow with a waterfall of fireworks, 1,600 feet long, lighting up the sky between the two towers of the Brooklyn Bridge. There will be more than 70,000 effects, with five new ones called the “wolf whistle,” “little snakes,” “hidden happy faces,” “revolving dragons,” and “multicolor meteor lines.”