Macy’s Fireworks 2019 Performers for 4th of July Spectacular

The 2019 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC network, with Derek Hough and Ciara as the hosts. This will be Hough’s first time in NYC for the fourth and he is set to deliver a dance performance, in addition to hosting. Ciara will also be pulling double duty as a host and performer, delivering a musical medley for the event. Currently, Hough is gearing up for the release of his first single, “Say It Now”, on July 12th and has season 4 of World of Dance coming up.

Other performers include music artists Luke Bryan, Khalid (from his Free Spirit World Tour), Brad Paisley, and Maren Morris. Recently, Bryan opened up about his family life on the Today Show. After the death of his sister and brother-in-law, Bryan and his wife, Caroline, took over guardianship of his nieces and nephew. Bryan revealed that his wife has really stepped up to the plate with taking in his sister’s kids. Bryan said, “I think with us, I mean, obviously, I do it with (the help of) my wife, hand in hand. The work that she puts in with the children … I mean, it’s just amazing. I look at her phone and it’s just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it’s the children. She’s really stepped in and just crushed that role at being someone for them.” As for how he deals with it, Bryan said he relies on his faith.

Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Specials & Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment, released the following statement about the performers, “NBC is proud to once again partner with Macy’s on what is always a spectacular Fourth of July celebration. We have a lineup of A-list performers and an incredible fireworks extravaganza that is the biggest in the country.”

A musical score will also play at the show and it will feature songs like “America the Beautiful” and “Stars & Stripes Forever”. There will also be musical tributes to classic American film at the show. Music from films including Star Wars, Superman, E.T., Casablanca Suite, and Alfred Newman’s 20th Century Fox Fanfare will be included. A recording of Jennifer Hudson singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz will also play, according to Billboard.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET, with the fireworks launching at 9:20 p.m. ET. The fireworks display is set to last about 25 minutes. An encore presentation of the last hour of the show will air directly after the initial live showing. All will air on the NBC network.

Independence Day was officially made a federal holiday in 1870, according to Newsweek. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Other televised 4th of July events that air tonight include Salute to America, A Capitol Fourth and Boston Pops. For Salute to America, President Donald Trump will address the crowd and some of the performers include the U.S. Army Band, the Armed Forces Chorus, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, according to The Washington Post. For Boston Pops, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus will perform and there are a ton of performers set to take part in A Capitol Fourth, with John Stamos as the returning host.