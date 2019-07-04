Macy’s Fireworks 2019 Time & Channel

Tonight is the 2019 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and the annual event is the biggest fireworks display and concert in the country. For those hoping to watch the show, we have all the details on what time the televised program starts, when the fireworks display launches, what channel to watch the show on, encore show times, the performers, the hosts and more. Read on below for the rundown.

Macy’s Fireworks Start Time 2019

The 2019 event will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET live, with an encore presentation of the last hour airing directly after the broadcast. The actual fireworks are set to launch at 9:20 p.m. ET and will last roughly 25 minutes long.

Macy’s Fireworks 2019 Channel

NBC will broadcast this year’s big event. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2019 Hosts

This year’s co-hosts of the event are Derek Hough and Ciara. And, not only will the two host but they will also be performing. Ahead of the big event, Hough spoke with the NY Post about the gig and said, “I’m co-hosting with Ciara. I’ll be introducing the acts and doing a few performances. I just finished a 56-city tour and went on a little vacation with my girlfriend Hayley Erbert. I just got back. In the next four days, I’m going to put the routines together. It will have some rock ‘n’ roll, hip-hop, samba and cha-cha. I’ll do a little bit of everything.” This will be Hough’s first time celebrating the fourth in NYC.

How to Watch the Macy’s Fireworks Online

Macy’s Fireworks 2019 Performers

Host Derek Hough will deliver a dance performance, while his co-host, Ciara, will perform a musical medley. Other performers include artists Luke Bryan, Khalid (from his Free Spirit World Tour), Maren Morris, and Brad Paisley. A musical score will also play and it will feature songs like “America the Beautiful” and “Stars & Stripes Forever”, according to Hawaii News Now.

There will also be musical tributes to classic American film, with music from such films as Star Wars, Superman, E.T., Casablanca Suite, and Alfred Newman’s 20th Century Fox Fanfare. A recording of Jennifer Hudson singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz will also play, according to Billboard.

Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Specials & Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment, released the following statement, “NBC is proud to once again partner with Macy’s on what is always a spectacular Fourth of July celebration. We have a lineup of A-list performers and an incredible fireworks extravaganza that is the biggest in the country.”

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2019 Location

The fireworks will launch from the East River and Brooklyn Bridge. For the best places to watch the fireworks locally, have a look at our guide here.