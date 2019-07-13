‘MAFS’ Nick Pendergrast May Never Walk Again After Nearly Fatal Accident

Married at First Sight Season 4 alumni Nick Pendergrast revealed devastating news on Instagram Friday night. Captioning a series of photo of himself in surgery, sitting up in a hospital bed with twin babies, Logan and Layla, whom he shares with girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, and beginning rehab, Nick announced that after a “severe accident” at work, he’s now partially paralyzed.

Nick, 35, who started dating Yerrid after divorcing his MAFS wife Sonia Granado in 2017, announced that he felt “blessed and fortunate for these miracles,” when discussing the birth of Logan and Layla on December 10, 2018, but now the former reality star is hoping for a miracle of his own. As of now, it’s unclear if he will ever be able to walk again.

He wrote, “I don’t really know if I am truly ready to open up about all of it in fear of how it will be received. What I am sure of, I need all the support I can get right now to make it through this. These pictures were taken so that if I survived, I could see how far I have come to give me hope for the future.”

“I was in an unfortunate severe accident while on the job. When Heather arrived to the ER, she was told they didn’t know if I was going to make it through the night. January 22nd, I was found submerged in water for hours, with severe hypothermia, multiple pelvic fractures, severely comminuted sacral fractures, Morel-Lavallee, and more. It’s been 6 and a half months and I finally feel like I’ve gotten a straight answer about what the future may hold. The nerve damage caused by the blunt trauma has left me partially paralyzed.”

“Up until 2019, I had never met anyone in a wheelchair or knew of anyone in my circle that had experienced this type of thing. I had to relocate to a place that had the best doctors to save my life, and the best environment to regain any functionality in my lower body. The past 6 months have been lonely, depressing, scary, stressful, and difficult. Just recently, my goal has been to learn how to become independent again as a disabled individual.”

Nick, who now moves around with the help of a wheelchair, expressed his gratitude for his loved ones sticking by his side. “I have the support of my family. Heather brings one child at a time to see me since she can’t yet travel with two. I am fighting every day to stay sane, motivated, and in high spirits. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I have gained empathy, compassion, and gratitude through this and hope to gain more. If nothing else, I just want to be able to walk again.”

“If anyone has experienced this and has a similar story, where they were told they will never walk again and did, I would love to hear from you. Even if you were told you’d never walk again and didn’t, I would love to hear how you have coped and moved forward. I am asking for your prayers, love, and hope through this difficult journey.”

