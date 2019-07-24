Married at First Sight Season 9 Episode 7 Spoilers

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who meet at the alter, airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c. The couples this season include Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell, Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles, and Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson. (WARNING! Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The four couples spend time with their friends and family for the first time since their weddings. Will seeing the in-laws bring the couples together? Or will it tear them apart? And when one husband fails to come home all night will his wife take him back?”

Tonight’s episode will see some drama unfold between a few of the couples, but not all of it is bad. The promos don’t show much of Iris and Keith, but Deonna and Greg look like they’re spicing things up romantically, with Greg telling the camera that he is feeling some “passionate chemistry” between himself and his wife, and says “we’re definitely gonna have sex tonight,” as the lights flip off in their bedroom.

Deonna and Greg also get some advice from one of the marriage experts, who tells them to work on being more physical with one another. Pastor Calvin Roberson encourages them give each other good night kisses, hold hands more frequently, and just be all-around more intimate with one another. Deonna takes his advice in stride and immediately grabs her husband’s hand, so the two are clearly trying to make it work.

It looks like Elizabeth and Jamie are arguing again, this time about sex, as Elizabeth claims that she and Jamie have “a lot of sex,” but he doesn’t seem to agree. He responds with “four or five times, max,” which causes a surprised and aggravated Elizabeth to ask him if he’s a sex addict. He tells her to forget about it, grabs a few bags and leaves the house, so we are wondering if Jamie might be the “one husband who fails to come home,” according to the synopsis.

Cutting over to another awkward conversation, Amber and Matt are seen driving in the car when she asks her husband “So how do you feel about kids?” Matt looks a bit uncomfortable and responds “For me it’s at least another eight years before I have children.” Amber looks shocked and asks him if he’s kidding.

“I also have other things I want to focus on,” he tells her, and she asks him if he’d rather be with someone younger if he wants to wait so long to have children. The clip above also shows Matt dropping a bomb on Amber, saying “I don’t want to deal with you anymore.” Is he saying he wants to annul the marriage, or is that just some clever (and sneaky) editing by Lifetime to keep viewers in suspense?

Fans will just have to wait and see by tuning in tonight at at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime to catch the newest episode of Married at First Sight.

