Married at First Sight Season 9 Episode 8 Spoilers

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who meet at the alter, airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c. Season 9 episode 8 will see the marriage experts helping the couples work through intimacy issues while Dr. Pepper investigates why two of the newlywed husbands disappeared for a full night and never came home. (WARNING! Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The four couples attempt to deepen their connection with trust and intimacy exercises provided by the experts, and Dr. Pepper makes a visit to get to the bottom of why two of the husbands did not spend the night with their wives.”

Tonight’s episode promises plenty of drama between two of the couples – Jamie and Elizabeth are still arguing about their sex life and where they are in their relationship, while Matt and Amber are having their own marital problems. It looks like Matt is definitely one of the husbands that never came home, and Amber can be seen in the promo crying because of it.

“It’s 2 o’clock in the afternoon and Matt didn’t come home last night,” she tells the cameras. “I haven’t heard from him all day.”

The clip below shows an extended look at Amber’s tearful confession. She admits that she did something “out of character” and went through his nightstand, where she found his wedding ring, which he left at home when he left for the night.

“This is Matt’s wedding ring and it’s here,” she tells the cameras. “So Matt did not wear this last night when he went out.”

The episode appears to be focusing heavily on Matt and Amber and Elizabeth and Jamie, because the clip cuts over to a heated argument between the latter, who can’t seem to stop having sex long enough to discuss their relationship.

“You don’t think we should take a break on sex and actually have a real relationship?” Elizabeth asks Jamie, who is lounging on the couch with one of their dogs. He responds “let’s just forget about this.”

Elizabeth continues the argument, and clearly doesn’t want to “forget” about their issues. “I’ve never had someone try to bring me down so bad in my whole life,” she tells him. Jamie, who is still laying on the couch, calmly replies “if you leave I’m done.”

The cameras cut over to the couple sitting with the experts, and Elizabeth announces that Jamie wants a divorce. Jamie nods directly after she drops that bomb, but it’s unclear if he was nodding because he does want to split up, or if the network just cleverly edited the promo together to make it look like he wants a divorce.

It also looks like the ladies all recently had a little sit-down chat and discussed how important it is to not let their new husband’s former lives bother them. The clip above shows Iris, Deonna, Elizabeth and Amber agreeing that anything that happened before the alter is none of their business, and that they shouldn’t be putting themselves through the pain of dwelling on the past.

Tune in tonight at at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime to catch the newest episode of Married at First Sight.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 9 Couples Still Together Predictions

