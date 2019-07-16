Martell Lane Dead: Actor Dies after Being Taken Off of Life Support

Instagram/Martell Lane Martell Lane pictured on his Instagram page in May 2019.

Martell Lane, the Detroit-based actor, has died after being taken off of life support following a brain aneurysm. Social media chatter regarding Lane’s sad passing first appeared in the early hours of July 16.

The Forum Magazine reported on July 9 that Lane had been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm and was in critical condition. That report referred to Lane as being an entrepreneur as well as an actor.

One of Lane’s friends, Talaa Hill, said on Facebook that Lane was on life support as of July 8. Hill said that doctors had told Lane’s family that he would be left paralyzed if remained in that condition. Hill added that Lane’s aunt had already made the decision to take him off of life support.

Lane’s Final Facebook Post Read: ‘Just Pray for Me’

Martell Lane Facebook

Facebook/Martell Lane

On July 9, a post appeared on Lane’s Facebook page simply reading, “Just pray for me.”

Lane’s final Instagram post came on July 6 that showed him meeting a young fan in a convenience store.

Lane Appeared in the Movies ‘2Eleven’ & ‘Five-0’ Between 2015 and 2016

According to his IMDb page, Lane has appeared in two movies, “2Eleven” from 2015 and “Five-0” from 2016. “Five-0” dealt with Lane playing the part of JP, a corrupt cop who is purely motivated by money.

In “2Eleven,” Lane appeared alongside famed Detroit rapper Murda Pain.

In addition to his acting career, Lane was also a contributor to 4Sho Magazine. Lane’s second to last Instagram post showed him at 4Sho’s offices.

There Has Been an Outpouring of Emotion From Lane’s Friends, Fans & Family on Social Media

View this post on Instagram

You was my friend before you was my man and when the shit didn’t work out we went right back to being close friends 🤞🏽 I still can’t believe this! all the shit we talked about I wish we can rewind the hands of time. I really can’t believe I was just wit you July 4.2019 and we was talking about doing the shit again and you know the rest. We vowed to always be there for each other no matter what and you and me have been nothing short of that for each other. Only god and my baby muva know what we been through I wish I could press rewind instead of saying REST UP! You was one of the realist I ever dealt wit. You fought as long and hard as you could I guess heaven couldn’t wait for you and he had better plans for you. You was so different mentally I just wish we had more time together. I knew for sure I could count on you for any & everything the things you taught me will never be forgotten and I’ll never take the time we shared overall for granted. I will always love you my baby.! This one hurt fasho 😭💔🕊 #fastlife #martelllane

A post shared by 😇Shay Vs Solo 🖤 (@shay_b_solo) on

A fan paid tribute to Lane in a poignant tweet that read, “R.I.P Martell Lane aka FastLifeTell smh he was a damn good actor from Detroit. It’s a sad day in the D but he will never be forgotten he’ll always be missed ☝🏽😇💔 .”

While on Facebook another friend who goes by Mercedes Mercedes wrote, “I’m lost you was so full of life had so much character so much personality taught me so much growing up you got so much love out here I’m proud …It just hurt so bad i feel like apart of me gone💔.”

