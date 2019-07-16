Martell Lane Dead: Actor Dies after Being Taken Off of Life Support

Martell Lane, the Detroit-based actor, has died after being taken off of life support following a brain aneurysm. Social media chatter regarding Lane’s sad passing first appeared in the early hours of July 16.

The Forum Magazine reported on July 9 that Lane had been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm and was in critical condition. That report referred to Lane as being an entrepreneur as well as an actor.

One of Lane’s friends, Talaa Hill, said on Facebook that Lane was on life support as of July 8. Hill said that doctors had told Lane’s family that he would be left paralyzed if remained in that condition. Hill added that Lane’s aunt had already made the decision to take him off of life support.

Lane’s Final Facebook Post Read: ‘Just Pray for Me’

On July 9, a post appeared on Lane’s Facebook page simply reading, “Just pray for me.”

Lane’s final Instagram post came on July 6 that showed him meeting a young fan in a convenience store.

Lane Appeared in the Movies ‘2Eleven’ & ‘Five-0’ Between 2015 and 2016

According to his IMDb page, Lane has appeared in two movies, “2Eleven” from 2015 and “Five-0” from 2016. “Five-0” dealt with Lane playing the part of JP, a corrupt cop who is purely motivated by money.

In “2Eleven,” Lane appeared alongside famed Detroit rapper Murda Pain.

In addition to his acting career, Lane was also a contributor to 4Sho Magazine. Lane’s second to last Instagram post showed him at 4Sho’s offices.

There Has Been an Outpouring of Emotion From Lane’s Friends, Fans & Family on Social Media

A fan paid tribute to Lane in a poignant tweet that read, “R.I.P Martell Lane aka FastLifeTell smh he was a damn good actor from Detroit. It’s a sad day in the D but he will never be forgotten he’ll always be missed ☝🏽😇💔 .”

While on Facebook another friend who goes by Mercedes Mercedes wrote, “I’m lost you was so full of life had so much character so much personality taught me so much growing up you got so much love out here I’m proud …It just hurt so bad i feel like apart of me gone💔.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School