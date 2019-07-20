Meek Mill Disses Eagles, Flashes Patriots Super Bowl Ring [LOOK]

Meek Mill has pledged his allegiance to the Eagles and one of his anthems — “Dreams and Nightmares” — even served as the team’s Super Bowl song. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie even partied to the track in the locker room.

The Philly-born rapper has stated on several occasions that he’s an Eagles fan and scripted a special hype video for the team. However, he also counts Patriots owner Robert Kraft as a close personal friend, and lent his vocals to a distinctly New England hype video before the Patriots most recent Super Bowl win (Eagles fans were pretty upset about that miscue). On Saturday, Meek Mill posted an Instagram story showing a blinged-out Patriots ring on his finger. It may have been payback for the diamond-studded “Championships” necklace Meek gifted Kraft.

Kraft has long supported and been spotted with Meek Mill, often visiting the defiant rapper in prison and fighting on his behalf for criminal justice reform. The two celebrities first met through a mutual friend: Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. When Meek Mill was first released from prison, he posted a photo of himself and Kraft.

Justice for our friend. Finally free. pic.twitter.com/5RLkcBgohu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 24, 2018

Meek referenced both Kraft and Rubin on the Rick Ross and Jay-Z collaboration song “What’s Free” on his “Championships” album, saying: “Maybe it’s the Michael Rubins or the Robert Krafts/Or the billionaire from Marcy and the way they got my back.” Kraft returned the favor then, too.

“It’s just sad. This guy’s great. Shouldn’t be here,” Kraft told reporters. “Makes it clear to me that we have to do something with criminal justice reform.”

The Eagles locker room is going *off* with Meek Mill as the soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/CJoxQ0fFth — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 5, 2018

Of course, Meek Mill has never been shy about pledging his allegiances to the Philadelphia Eagles, including creating a hype video for the team last year during Week 5 before their game against the Minnesota Vikings. He has also been shown wearing Eagles gear, most famously in a No. 20 Brian Dawkins jersey, and he was honored alongside Malcolm Jenkins at the Vanguard Social Justice Awards.

Jay-Z and Meek Mill Announce New Record Label

Meek Mill also enjoys a strong bond with legendary Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z and the two recently announced a business partnership. They have combined forces on “Dream Chasers” records, a new record label that Meek Mill hopes will establish a new legacy for him as an entrepreneur. This marks his first real foray into the business world, aside from an endorsement deals with Puma. This opens up new avenues and lanes for both men.

“The music and culture we create, you know we’ve been giving it away for so long. Which is understandable, you’ve got to start somewhere. You’ve got to clean the floors up before you own the building but we don’t shine shoes anymore,” Jay-Z told CBS News’ Gayle King.

Jay-Z has been serving as a mentor to the young Philly rapper.

“Coming into the music industry, of course, there’s always the people you admire, there’s not too many people I admire on a music level and a business level and on like, as a man level,” Meek Mill told King. “So doing business with Hova is like, like even when we talk I always explain it to him like that that was crazy, it’s a regular day for you but this is a part of my dreams being in this situation.”