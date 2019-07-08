When Is the ‘Men Tell All Special’ for The Bachelorette 2019?

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has been a whirlwind of drama for the former pageant queen and the 30 bachelors vying for her heart. Before season 15 comes to an end, fans of the show will get to see many of the former contestants come face to face with each other and the woman who sent them home for the first time since filming ended months ago.

According to Women’s Health Magazine, Season 15’s “Men Tell All” special is scheduled to air on Monday, July 22, a week after Hannah and her remaining men’s overnight fantasy suites dates. The season finale will air the following Monday, on July 29.

Reality Steve, Bachelor Nation’s top source for spoilers and inside information each season, originally reported in his episode-by-episode guide that the “Men Tell All” special would be airing on July 9; however, that was before the mid-season recap that set the predicted episode schedule back by a week. Reality Steve’s spoiler guide has been one episode behind since Riga, Latvia.

Reality Steve confirmed that the “Men Tell All” was pushed back a week, adding that it was due to the fact that the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise was pushed back to August 5. The current schedule means that Bachelor fans will be transitioned right from season 15 of The Bachelorette into season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which will feature several of Hannah Brown’s rejected contestants in its cast.

This season has been a particularly dramatic one between the men in the house, so the “Men Tell All,” which places most of the season’s rejected men in the position to confront one another about major conflicts and significant moments in the house, in front of a studio audience. The special, which was pre-recorded in a Hollywood studio, will also feature Hannah Brown, who will answer questions from and clear the air with some of the men who she turned down on the reality dating show.

Bear in mind that the “Men Tell All” will not include Hannah’s finalists. For updates on their Bachelorette experiences and their sides of the story, you will have to wait until it’s their time on the couch during the live After the Final Rose episode, which will air after Hannah makes her decision on the season’s finale episode.

Heading into tonight’s episode, which features Hannah’s hometown dates with her final four, Peter Weber, Luke Parker, Jed Wyatt, and Tyler Cameron are the four men remaining in the competition. If you want to know who ends up in the finale, which will clue you in on who to expect featured in the “Men Tell All” special that precedes it, we’ve got those spoilers for you here.

Historically, the “Tell All” specials tease casting additions for Bachelore in Paradise, so don’t be surprised if Chris Harrison asks one or more of the men, on the spot, to join them in Paradise. In addition to lots of drama, the episode will also set up viewers for the season finale and will likely include some lighter moments of conflict resolution, humor, and a season 15 blooper reel of some of the funniest outtakes during filming.

Tune in to season 15 of The Bachelorette, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.