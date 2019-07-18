Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Prison Photos: His Life Behind Bars

On January 15, 2019, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino turned himself in to serve 8 months in prison at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution for tax evasion. He is set to be released on September 12, 2019 (according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons) and has remained in constant contact with his Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast-mates, according to DJ Pauly D. As he serves time in prison, he has been visited often by his wife, Lauren Pesce, and his fellow castmates, as well. His cast members have even posted photos, wearing shirts with Sorrentino’s face on them and using the hashtag #FreeSitch, to show their support.

Just before heading into jail, on camera, Sorrentino said that “The comeback is always greater than the setback.” As Sorrentino headed to jail in Otisville, New York, he posted a video on YouTube, Sorrentino told viewers, “The day before (Monday, Jan 14) was the only day I felt any anxiety. Today, I have a sense of just happy to put this behind me … You can’t show weaknesses in such a situation. Now, take me to jail.” Sorrentino also talked about his plans for what he’s set to do with his life behind bars. He said that, “I’m going work out every day, get in shape, and get ready to go back and film season three, that’s it. The Situation will reveal himself in 2019. Currently under construction, but will be revealed. Under new management now.”

For those who want an inside look at Sorrentino’s life in jail, have a look at the below photos of Sorrentino with his friends, hanging with his wife, and the facility itself.

Mike Sorrentino’s Prison Photos

When talking about what her friend is up to in Otis, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told E! News that, “It’s like he’s in a senior home. He’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail. We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore — Big Daddy Sitch — he’s [probably] gonna have his six-pack again. But he’s doing … he’s doing good in there.”

Shortly after Sorrentino reported to prison, his wife posted an update for fans on Twitter. According to People, Pesce wrote, “Hi Everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support … We speak every day & he’s doing great. He’s received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you. Thank you from the both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino.” Pesce and Sorrentino got married on November 1, 2018 and their wedding was documented on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The Otisville facility houses a total of 847 male inmates currently, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It is a medium-security federal correctional institution that also includes a minimum security satellite camp and a detention center. For those wanting to visit an inmate, you must be on the inmate’s approved visitors list. There is also paperwork to fill out, with rules and regulations to follow. Visitors also have to be cleared by the BOP. Family members are able to be put on a visiting list, as are lawyers, sponsors, employers, members of religious groups and friends, but no more than 10 friends or associates are allowed on the list.

There is also a dress code. Those who do not follow the dress code may be denied visitation. Clothing that is prohibited includes short shorts, halter tops, swimsuits, see-through clothing, crop tops, low cut clothing, leotards or spandex, short skirts, backless tops, hats, sleeveless tops, dresses or skirts with slits, or clothing that resembles inmate clothing. No clothing that resembles military gear.

So, what is Sorrentino’s facility actually like? The Chicago Tribune has reported that instead of cells for all inmates, some are housed in halls that are lined with bunk beds, more open. There are lockers for inmates to store their personal belongings, washers and dryers to do laundry, microwaves, ice machines, tennis courts, and gym equipment. For Jewish inmates, there are even kosher meals and Shabbat services.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s Jail Friends

According to MSN, in 2009, the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution was named one of “America’s 10 cushiest prisons” by Forbes. Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is also serving time at Otis, according to the Chicago Tribune. He is serving time for three-year sentence for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes.

In addition to Michael Cohen and Sorrentino spending their jail sentences in Otis, so is Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland. McFarland is serving a six-year sentence for defrauding investors of $26 million. And, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal, former NFL player Darren Sharper is at Otis, serving a 20-year sentence for raping and drugging women.

According to Jersey Shore cast member Vinny Guadagnino, Sorrentino has actually befriended McFarland in prison. Guadagnino said on The Jenny McCarthy Show, “He is in there with the guy from the Fyre Festival. And he’s in there with the guy that leaked Jennifer Lawrence’s nudes, that hacked her phone … Imagine what he’s learning in there from all these guys.”