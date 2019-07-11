Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to Be Released From Prison This Fall

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was found guilty of tax evasion and he ended up with a jail sentence of 8 months. Sorrentino had pled guilty to failing to pay taxes on over $9 million in income, according to Forbes. Sorrentino’s brother Marc Sorrentino pled guilty as well, admitting to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return. His fellow Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast members attended his sentencing on October 5, 2018 and they supported him at his wedding under a month later. Then, on January 15, 2019, Sorrentino surrendered himself to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, where he is serving his time. When it comes to his release date, Sorrentino is scheduled to be released on September 12, 2019.

Fortunately for Sorrentino, fellow cast member Pauly D said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that Sorrentino is thriving in prison. Sorrentino can also have contact with his friends and family daily via an app. Several of Sorrentino’s cast members have visited him in jail and his wife Lauren Pesce reportedly visits him weekly.

Vinny Guadagnino also said that Sorrentino is doing well in jail. Guadagnino told Entertainment Tonight, “He’s doing better than me. He literally, like, eats well, he goes to the gym twice a day. He gets a haircut twice a week. He looks refreshed. And his mindset never changes. Like, we email him and I always think that one day he’s going to be like, ‘Not having a good day.’ He’s always making me laugh, he’s like, ‘Yo, I saw you on TMZ,’ because they watch TV and stuff. He’s still our biggest supporter.”

Reflecting on Sorrentino’s time in court and what it was like to watch their friend’s sentencing, Guadagnino told Entertainment Tonight, “We look back, and he’s doing OK now. But when he was going to the courtroom that day, we didn’t know what his future was going to be like. We were hoping he wouldn’t be sent away. They could’ve just said, ‘You’re getting house arrest,’ or whatever it is, but unfortunately he got time.”

JWoww said that the day after Sorrentino’s wedding, it really hit her, along with the rest of the cast, that Sorrentino was headed for prison. JWoww recalled, “It set in that there’s no longer, like, a really fun moment to look up to and, like, look forward to, which was his wedding. Now the next moment that we were looking forward to was his actual jail date. Their court date happened, the sentencing, and then, like, his jail, so it kind of was like, ‘All right. Now we don’t want to speed up time, because he’s going to go away.'”

As Sorrentino headed to prison in January 2019, he and his wife went on Instagram Live and Sorrentino stated, “I want to put this behind me and move forward. The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

According to Us Weekly, in addition to his jail sentence, Sorrentino was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and to 500 hours of community service.