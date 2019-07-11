Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Pesce’s Wedding Was Filmed on ‘Jersey Shore’

On Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino makes fiancee Lauren Pesce his wife. The show is filled with their wedding planning and festivities, with Sorrentino’s cast members front and center. Unfortunately for the couple, their wedding planning has to revolve around Sorrentino’s legal issues, which are also showcased this season. One of the issues was over travel restrictions since Sorrentino was charged with tax evasion and was awaiting sentencing.

Sorrentino proposed to Pesce on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, so it was only natural that the two show viewers their road to the altar, right?

Nine months after Sorrentino’s proposal, on November 1, 2018, the couple tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey. The bride found her wedding dress at a store called Castle Couture and told Us Weekly, “I know what I like! I’m very picky, so I’m very impressed.” Jersey Shore co-stars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro all served as groomsmen.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Pesce and Sorrentino talked about what went through their heads when they saw each other on their big day. Pesce said, “When I first saw Mike, I was just pretty much speechless … he couldn’t have looked better.” Meanwhile, Sorrentino said, “I’m on stages in front of crowds, I do motivational speeches on a monthly basis, but on the day of my wedding, the whole day I was trying to gather my composure from just breaking down from happiness. It was just really beautiful … I can’t believe that we were able to pull off such an unbelievably beautiful wedding like that.”

Sorrentino also paid tribute to his bride on their big day, writing on Instagram, “Today I marry my best friend, My College Sweetheart, My everything … Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here’s to our big day.”

Former Jersey Shore cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was invited but did not attend. Instead, she reportedly sent a gift. She most likely didn’t attend because cameras were rolling at the wedding and her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was there with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jen Harley.

Cast members Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s 4-year-old daughters Meilani and Giovanna were the flower girls at the ceremony. When it comes to the Jersey Shore crew, there can often be drama and fights but E! News reported that this day was filled with nothing but joy. An insider stated, “There was no drama. Everyone seemed to be getting along and on their best behavior. It was a really happy night.”

As for what the couple is up to today, there are no reports that they are pregnant, though Sorrentino did tell Us Weekly, “We’re excited for little Situations!”