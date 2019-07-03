Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, July 3

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe‘s girlfriend Sue Bird’s powerful open letter to Trump, Ellen Page’s wife Emma Portner reveals her awful experience choreographing Justin Bieber’s 2016 Purpose World Tour, supermodel Karlie Kloss finally opens up about her relationship with the President after marrying Joshua Kushner, and more….

TOP STORY: Karlie Kloss Admits Being Related to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Has ‘Been Hard’

After remaining silent on the issue for years, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Karlie Kloss, 26, opened up to British Vogue about her relationship to Donald Trump, a topic for which she’s been constantly asked about since marrying Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua Kushner. While the Project Runway host and her husband are strongly liberal, they are forcibly connected to the President Trump and his family members, many of whom work inside a staunchly Republican White House.

While Joshua’s brother Jared and sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, are both senior aides in Trump’s administration, Kloss and her husband have completely different political views. Kloss told the magazine, “I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband,” Kloss said, “and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Ellen Page’s Wife Emma Portner Slams Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s #PurposeWorldTour choreographer/dancer, who also happens to be Ellen Page’s wife, slams the singer for allegedly paying her ‘less than minimum wage’ while working for him: "I couldn’t afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my craft." pic.twitter.com/Yb7VIziKFz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2019

Professional dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, who’s married to actress Ellen Page, slammed singer Justin Bieber on her Instagram story Monday night. Portner, who choreographed the “Sorry” singer’s Purpose World Tour in 2016 announced, “I regret working under your name,” and alleged that he barely paid her minimum wage.

As seen in the images captured by Pop Crave, Portner said, “I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch. I couldn’t afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft. The way you degrade women is an abomination.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Megan Rapinoe’s Girlfriend Sue Bird’s Powerful Essay Attack on Trump

Megan Rapinoe is not just helping lead the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to the 2019 World Cup Finals in France, the star athlete was catapulted into the public eye, most notably, President Donald Trump’s after answering a journalist’s question saying she would “not go to the f**king White House,” if her team won.

After Trump shamed Rapinoe online, her girlfriend, former WNBA star Sue Bird, penned a message to 45. Publishing her words on The Player’s Tribune, she posted the essay entitled So The President Fucking Hates My Girlfriend, after Trump went on what she referred to as “a hate-filled Twitter spree trolling my girlfriend while she was putting American soccer, women’s sports, equal pay, gay pride and TRUE LOVE on her back, all at once, scoring two majestic goals to lead Team USA to a thrilling victory over France and a place in the World Cup SEMIFINALS.”

Bird wrote, “What’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like… how it’s not just his tweets. Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA peeps getting hostile in your mentions, and you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really — that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me.”

But as for her girlfriend Rapnioe, Bird added, “I’ll tell you what. You just cannot shake that girl. She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it.”

