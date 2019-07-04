Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, July 4

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Rogue One action star Donnie Yen winning the Bottle Cap Challenge blindfolded, Sophie Turner and Katharine McPhee join together on Twitter to trick away the paparazzi stalking their respective honeymoons, a black singer and actress, Halle Bailey, is cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and more…

TOP STORY: Disney Casts Black Actress Halle Bailey as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Director and producer of Disney’s reboot of the classic 1989 film The Little Mermaid had big, exciting news on Wednesday, that they have finally found the actress to play Ariel in the new live-action version: Halle Bailey. Director Rob Marshall said in an official statement, “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance – plus a glorious singing voice – all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Bailey, a 19-year-old singer, famous for the R&B duo she started with her sister, Chloe x Halle, was signed by Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment Label back in 2013. Halle is also well-known for her supporting role on Yara Shahidi’s sitcom, Grown-ish.

Production for the The Little Mermaid is set to begin in 2020, and further casting announcements will be made in the next coming weeks. Already confirmed cast includes Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Ariel’s best friend, Awkwafina as Scuttle, the seagull, and Alan Menken, who scored the original film, is teaming up with Lin Manuel-Miranda for reboot’s new music.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Sophie Turner & Katharine McPhee Try To Tweet Away the Paparazzi

To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 2, 2019

While Katharine McPhee was enjoying her honeymoon with David Foster after getting married in London, she couldn’t help but notice the always hovering paparazzi. The singer tweeted, “To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters.”

A message for which actress Sophie Turner, who’s currently on her honeymoon with husband Joe Jonas after their wedding fete in France replied tweeting, “Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila.”

Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) July 3, 2019

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Donnie Yen Wins the Bottle Cap Challenge

The winner. The King. "Chirrut feeling the force + Ip man’s steady aim + no plastic bottle = the universe strongest." pic.twitter.com/Y9wrw9bpOy — Jenn Ravenna (@JennRavenna) July 3, 2019

While many people believed that no one would be able to beat actor Jason Statham at the Bottle Cap Challenge, a viral competition in which participants try to unscrew the top of a bottle cap by performing a roundhouse kick, that was before action star Donnie Yen threw his name in the game.

While wearing a red Toronto Raptors t-shirt in the gym, Yen posted the slow-motion video on his Instagram in which the 55-year-old Ip Man film series star not only used an environmentally friendly glass water bottle, he performed the roundhouse kick blindfolded.

The Bottle Cap Challenge was originally started by UFC Champion Farabi Davletchin, but caught fire after Featherweight Champion Max Holloway accepted the challenge, and passed it on to singer John Mayer, who gamely accepted. While Davletchin, Mayer, Holloway and Statham’s videos went viral, after watching Yen gracefully knock off the bottle cap without even being able to see, it was clear the viral competition was now over, and that a champion has been named.

