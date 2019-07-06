Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, July 6

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Nicki Minaj celebrating 12 years in the music business with a terse message on Instagram, Meghan King Edmonds revealing her 13-month old son has irreversible brain damage, former 16 and Pregnant star Amber Portwood is arrested again for domestic assault, and more…

TOP STORY: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Arrested For Domestic Battery

Reality star Amber Portwood, 29, was charged with domestic battery on Friday morning after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend while he was holding their baby.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement, “Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement, during which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

While the police did not release the name of the alleged victim, it’s assumed to be Portwood’s longtime boyfriend of two years, Andrew Glennon. The couple first met while appearing on MTV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017, and on May 8, 2018, they welcomed their son, James. Portwood also has daughter, Leah, 10, with her ex Gary Shirley.

This is not Portwood’s first time getting arrested for domestic battery, and her issues with substance abuse, mental health and postpartum depression, have been well-documented on the numerous MTV reality shows she’s appeared. After Portwood’s dispute with Shirley back in 2010, the 16 and Pregnant star spent 17 months in jail.

My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) July 5, 2019

As of press time, it’s unclear whether or not Portwood has is still in custody, or has sought legal council. However, Shirley responded to the news on Twitter by confirming that Leah was not at Portwood’s house at the time of the incident.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Nicki Minaj Celebrates 12 Years in the Music Industry

It’s been over a decade since rapper Nicki Minaj dropped her first mix tape, and she commemorated the occasion by posting a powerful speech on Instagram. The 36-year-old “Superbass” singer wrote, “12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that. Eventually the barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls.”

Minaj continued, “I always shouted out my influences in my interviews. Now a days, it’s become cool to pretend u weren’t influenced by other artists. S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc. No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments.”

While Minaj’s fan were quick to support their rap queen, there were some Instagram users who commented that Minaj’s rants need to end, for which she responded by writing, “Taylor Swift can speak, why can’t I?” referencing the pop star’s recent Tumblr post which started the feud between her and music manager Scooter Braun after her bought her old record label.

Minaj closed out her post writing, “I never had a crusade by radio stations, influencers & blogs to make my song number 1 when Anaconda was #2 on the Hot 100. I never had a group of men in the studio writing my songs for me so it took a while between albums. Please stop these write ups about what I didn’t do. Y’all are rlly sick & ima call y’all out one by one on Queen Radio. Most of yall doing these write ups have never fought for anything in life. You just sit on the sidelines & watch the doers do!!!! To my fans; I love, cherish you, adore you, and thank you. God bless you.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Her Son Has Irreversible Brain Damage

Just weeks after former Real Housewives of Orange Country star Meghan King Edmonds discovered her husband, former St. Louis Cardinals player, Jim Edmonds, was allegedly cheating on her with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas, she revealed in an emotional blog post that their 13-month-old son Hart has irreversible brain damage. His twin brother, Hayes, was not mentioned as having any medical issues Edmonds wrote she “always knew” something wasn’t right, even though neurologists told her differently, but after an “elective MRI with anesthesia,” her worst nightmare was confirmed.

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” Meghan wrote. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

Edmonds, who also has a 2-year-old daughter, Aspen, with Edmonds continued, “She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored. Hart has irreversible brain damage.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kevin Hart, 40. 50 Cent, 44. Sylvester Stallone, 73. Zion Williamson, 19. Tia and Tamera Mowry, 41.

