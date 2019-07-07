Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, July 7

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Mindy Kaling sending bikini body empowerment messages, pictures from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby Archie’s royal christening, Stevie Wonder announcing during a live concert that he’ll be postponing his tour to undergo surgery, and more…

TOP STORY: Stevie Wonder is Getting a New Kidney

During his set at the British Summer Time Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder announced to the crowd in England that he will soon be taking a break from touring to take care of his health. The legendary performer said the next three shows will be his last before undergoing a kidney transplant.

While the crowd was shocked at first, they relaxed after Wonder said he’d already found a donor. “I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good,” he said. The Detroit Free Press confirms that the musician is set to have the transplant surgery in September.

The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing…. pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019

Prior to Wonder’s showtime announcement, rumors swirled the his health was in danger, but Wonder’s longtime friend and fellow musician Joan Belgrave assured his fans, “He knows what he has to do to get himself together, and he’s doing it. He’s got a team around him — that’s what he needs. He’s got people around him who love him. He’s in great spirits. You would never know anything is going on. That’s how he wants it, and that’s how he wants to keep it. He’s making music and doing what he does, and that’s what he wants to focus on.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Mindy Kaling Says Bikinis are For Everyone

Comedian, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling, 40, had a message to all her ladies who felt that they maybe didn’t have the “right body” to be rocking a two-piece bathing suit this summer. Posting two photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram, the Late Night star wrote, “DK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️ (edited to say: this accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!”

In her video message Kaling added, “My very best friend in the world, Jocelyn, is from Hawaii, and I would go and visit her when I was in college, and what I was struck about Hawaii is that everybody wears bikinis. It does not matter what your body type is. You rock a bikini ‘cause you’re in Hawaii. And there’s so much body positivity there that I, who was always really shy about my body, would wear bikinis.”

Fellow celebs were quick to support her body positivity post with more good vibes. Nia Vardalos, Cameron Candace Bure, Yara Shahidi, Tess Holiday, and Meryl Davis all sent Kaling some love in the comments section.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Royal Baby Archie’s Christening Party

Around 25 close friends and family members of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attended their son’s christening at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle. Guests included her mother Doria Ragland, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Princess Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who baptized Meghan and officiated the couple’s nuptials at their May 2018 wedding, performed Archie’s christening.

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

