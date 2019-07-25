Nicole Snooki Polizzi’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

For years, Nicole Snooki has been one of the most popular names in the world of reality television. Since soaring to fame as part of MTV’s Jersey Shore, Snooki has gained popularity as a talk show guest, web and TV show host, and social media personality.

Here’s what you need to know about Snooki’s family.

1. She Married Jionni LaValle in 2014

In 2010, Snooki met Jionni on the set of Season 3 of Jersey Shore. In what’s turned out to be a hilarious string of events, she forgot Jionni’s name after their initial hookup and called him Bernard for the entirety of the episode. The two then started dating on and off for a while.

They had a blowout fight during season 4 of the show, and Jionni ended up leaving their trip to Italy early. About two years later, they rekindled their romance.

In a 2012 interview with US Weekly, Snooki said of her marriage, “It’s meant to be!”

Jionni and Snooki officially tied the knot on November 29, 2014.

2. The Couple Has Four Children

Snooki gave birth to the couple’s first child, Lorenzo, on August 26, 2012. Their second, a girl named Giovanna, was born on September 26, 2014. Then, on May 30, 2019, Snooki and Jionni gave birth to their third child, Angelo.

Snooki announced the pregnancy in a November Instagram post, where she wrote, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” accompanied with pics of her two children holding a sonogram.

In a previous interview with US Weekly, Snooki dished on her baby-making agenda, revealing, “[Jionni and I] get our wine, we order pizza and then we go into our spare room. We stay up till three in the morning just watching Netflix and getting drunk and trying to have a baby.”

3. She Was Adopted at Six Months Old

Snooki was born in Santiago, Chile, and adopted at just six months old by Italian-American parents, Helen and Andrew Polizzi.

Opening up about her adoption in an interview with Today, she revealed, “They flew all the way to Chile to come pick me up and they said that right when they saw me I was like, ‘Mama. Dada.’ So it was, like, meant to be. I could tell because, you know, things just work out that way. It’s called fate.”

Snooki says she always knew she was adopted, growing up. “(My parents) didn’t have to tell me. They didn’t have to sit me down at 10 and be like, ‘Nicole, you’re adopted,'” she said. “Like, I knew. I’m like, ‘We don’t look alike. I’m brown, you’re white. This doesn’t make sense.’ But I always knew in my heart that I was adopted and I was totally fine with it.”

4. Her New Show Is About Family

The Jersey Shore revival is not about partying, and Snooki is the first to admit it.

“It’s not all about partying right now, like it was when we first went on the air,” Snooki said to the USA Today Network in April. “It’s about us being a family and still making time for each other.”

The 31-year-old added, “We all own homes, we have kids, we’re married but we always make sure we have time for each other… It’s about us being a family, having a good time, partying here and there, but us in relationships with each other.”

5. She Doesn’t Know Her Brothers and Sisters

In a candid interview on “Kocktails with Khloe” in February 2016, Snooki opened up about her adoption.

Asked about her family, she revealed, “I actually found out that I have like 10 other brothers and sisters. I guess they couldn’t afford me or whatever, that’s what I found out, and my mom and dad adopted me. So I have other brothers and sisters and I’m not sure who they are … I haven’t met them yet.”

One day, she says she’s open to meeting her biological family.

Be sure to check out new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV at 8pm ET/PT.