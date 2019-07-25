Orange is the New Black Season 6 Recap & Spoilers

Orange is the New Black, the groundbreaking and Emmy-winning Netflix original series, will return for its seventh and final season Friday morning at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT. The final 13 episodes of Jenji Kohan’s award-winning series from Lionsgate Television will wrap up one of the streaming giant’s most-watched original series.

If you’re heading into the finale and need a quick refresher on what all went down during the season 6 finale, look no further. (WARNING! Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up to season 6 of OITNB!)

Following season 5’s prison-wide riot over the accidental death of inmate Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley), season 6 saw the main cast of fan-favorite inmates shipped down the hill to the maximum security prison of Litchfield, while others were bussed to different facilities and either shown briefly or never seen again.

The “riot girls,” as the group became known in max, quickly realized that maximum security prison was a completely different ballgame than the comfortable lives they’d grown to know at “Camp Litchfield.” The inmates now faced worse living conditions, even more abusive guards and a corrupt system that didn’t care about the justice or well-being of its inmates.

In addition to the change of scenery, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) was granted a surprising early release simply because she knew about the drug dealing going on in the jail and the guards wanted to get rid of her. Blanca Flores (Laura Gomez) and Sophia (Laverne Cox) were both also released early, although Blanca was forced into an ICE detention van and shipped off to some unknown location. And on another sad note (season 6 was filled with sad storylines), Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson was sentenced to life in prison after she took the fall for the riot and was found guilty of the murder of CO Piscatella (Brad William Henke), so there was definitely a lot to unpack during the season 6 finale.

There was plenty left unanswered when season 6 wrapped up, including Daya’s (Dascha Polanco) drug addiction and Lorna (Yael Stone) going into early labor. Piper also unofficially married her fiancée Alex (Laura Prepon), and aside from newcomers sisters Carol and Barbara (Henny Russell and Mackenzie Phillips) fatally stabbing each other during the finale, no other major deaths occurred, at least to the main cast of characters.

So what’s in store for the seventh and final season of the show? Netflix recently revealed: “In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever.” Specifically, Piper will have to adapt to life on the outside once more, while the finale of the ground-breaking series will continue to draw on the underlying themes of institutional racism and corruption in the prisons system (especially regarding Taystee’s false conviction). Fans can also expect ICE to return, as Immigration Crime Management purchased the prison during season 6.

Be sure to tune in Friday, July 26 at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT to catch the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black on Netflix.

