Pandora TV Show Cast Spoilers for Series Premiere

The season 1 premiere of the CW’s new show Pandora airs Tuesday, July 16 at 8/7c. Viewers have been anticipating the start of the science fiction action series, which was originally scheduled for a July 9 release.

In a press release, CW described their newest show: “Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction.”

Ahead of the series premiere, here’s what you should know about Pandora‘s cast and the characters they play:

Beware of mild season 1 cast and character-related spoilers below.

Priscilla Quintana

Priscilla Quintana leads the series as JAX, aka Pandora, a young woman with some pretty big secrets. This is Quintana’s first starring TV role, though she did guest star on Lethal Weapon last year. She’s best known for Traffik.

Oliver Dench

Oliver plays Xander Duvall, a character who The Hollywood Reporter refers to as a “TA whose very British manners obscure possibly several dark secrets.”

You may recognize Dench as Sam Warner on The Athena or Will Palmerston on Ride.

Martin Bobb-Semple

According to Martin’s Instagram post promoting the premiere, Thomas James Ross, his character on the show, is a “telepathic fighter pilot.”

Previously, Bobb-Semple played Alex on the Netflix original series Free Rein and Zane on the online mystery series Dixi.

Noah Huntley

Noah Huntley plays Professor Donovan Osborn.

Huntley co-starred in Free Rein with his Pandora castmate Martin Bobb-Semple. He is best known for the fantasy films Snow White and the Huntsman and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Ben Radcliffe

Radcliffe plays Ralen, the son of an alien ambassador.

His first professional TV credit was as a recurring character on Disney’s The Evermoor Chronicles in 2017. Last year, he appeared in several episodes of BBC’s Hetty Feather as Robert.

John Harlan Kim

John Harlan Kim plays Australian Greg Li. He is no stranger to television and has a number of guest star and recurring roles under his belt, including Neighbours, The Librarian, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Raechelle Banno

Banno plays Atria Nine on the series, a clone within the world of the show. Introducing her character to her Instagram followers, she wrote “she and her intergalactic family will be on your screens very, very soon.”

Raechelle joins the Pandora cast coming from her previous role as Olivia Fraser Richards on Home and Away from 2015-2018.

Tune in to season 1 of Pandora on The CW, Tuesday nights at 8/7c.