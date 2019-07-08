Was Paul Deported from Brazil on 90 Day Fiancé?

Paul Staehle, star of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, has been struggling to get his Brazilian visa over the last few episodes of the spinoff series The Other Way. It appears that Paul and his wife are back in the states, but fans have been wondering whether Paul was denied his visa and deported from Brazil, or if the couple just decided to move back to Kentucky to be closer to Paul’s family.

To recap, Paul was struggling to get his Brazilian visa due to some issues with his criminal history back in the U.S. On last week’s episode of the show, Paul received “upsetting news regarding his permanent residency in Brazil,” which impacted his ability to stay in Brazil with his wife Karine Martins and son Pierre.

In a preview for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which can be viewed above, Paul’s application for permanent residency gets denied due to terrorism charges stemming from an incident in the U.S. “They denied your visa because of terrorism charges,” an immigration official tells a completely clearly surprised Paul in the clip.

“Karine is going to be heartbroken. She’s going to be just shocked. I only have 10 days to deal with this and then I need to leave the country,” Paul said in a confessional following the incident.

It’s not clear exactly what the “terrorism charges” Paul faced, but the reality star does have a sizable criminal record that includes charges of arson, insurance fraud and violating a restraining order by contacting an ex that he was strictly forbidden to contact. You can read more about his charges here.

The terrorism charges have left viewers confused and curious about Paul’s status in Brazil. According to Reality TV World, Paul had received a letter stating that his permanent residency was denied due to charges of “terrorism, genocide, a crime against humanity, and war crimes.” Paul insisted he wasn’t guilty of any such crimes, but he was apparently only given 10 days to stay in Brazil.

It isn’t clear at this time if Paul and Karine left Brazil because of the alleged terrorism charges stated above, or if the two decided to head back to the states to start a new life and be closer to Paul’s family, but it appears the couple is back definitely back in Kentucky.

According to Screen Rant, the reality couple has been dropping hints on social media that they might be back in the states and living in Louisville, Paul’s hometown. Screen Rant reports that there have been a number of Instagram photos (via 90 Day Fiance News) posted to Karine’s stories that shows her, Paul, and their infant son visiting local attractions around Kentucky.

