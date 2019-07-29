Paul & Karine’s Dating History: How Long Have They Been Together?

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, featured on the show long before The Other Way premiered. Paul and Karine appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met online, and Paul traveled to Brazil to meet his soon-to-be bride, and although the couple had to communicate via a translating app, the two hit it off quickly and were married shortly after.

So how long has the couple actually been together? Paul and Karine share a YouTube channel where they periodically update fans with videos of their son Pierre, their everyday lives together, and one super sweet anniversary video. The video below was published on November 2, 2018, so the couple appears to have been together since at least November 2017, although they were likely together longer since the video was celebrating their wedding anniversary, not the anniversary of the day they actually started dating.

The description of the video, roughly translated to English, reads “Paul Happy 1 year married. You are a great husband and mate. You are dedicated, caring and take care of me. You gave me the best gift – our baby Pierre. Thank God you are my husband.”

Although the couple has dealt with some significant ups and downs throughout their relationship, they appear happier than ever since welcoming their son Pierre to the world in March, 2019. Pierre Martins Staehle was born at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, weighing 6.9 pounds and measuring at 19.7 inches. Karine and Paul were ecstatic to welcome their son to the world after suffering two tragic miscarriages in the past.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” Paul told Entertainment Weekly after the birth of his son. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

The couple has faced some difficulties during the visa process, with Paul bouncing back and forth between Brazil and the states since he and Karine first got together. When he couldn’t afford Karine’s U.S. visa, he decided to relocate to Brazil. However, his criminal history and prior arrests in America barred him from getting his Brazilian visa, so Paul and Karine are now back in the U.S. and raising Pierre in Louisville, Kentucky.

Despite several setbacks, blowout arguments and a few splits, the couple appears to be stronger than ever now that they have Pierre in their lives. Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

