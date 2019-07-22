Paul & Karine Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, welcomed their first child together this year in March. The couple first met online before Paul traveled to Brazil to meet Karine in person, where the two quickly fell in love and began making plans to marry.

Although they had to use a translating app for the first part of their relationship, they have overcome plenty of obstacles along the way and remain together today. Here’s what you need to know about Paul and Karine’s relationship:

Paul & Karine Met Online & Used a Translating App to Communicate

Paul and Karine appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met online, and Paul traveled to Brazil to meet his soon-to-be bride, and although the couple had to communicate via a translating app, the two hit it off quickly and were married shortly after.

However, because Paul couldn’t afford his wife’s visa — and because his mother wouldn’t agree to be her co-sponsor — he had to move to Brazil to be with her, and now the two feature on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. It appears the two finally were able to work out Karine’s K-1 visa however, and have relocated back to the U.S.

They Welcomed Pierre to the World on March 22, 2019 After Suffering Two Tragic Miscarriages

Pierre Martins Staehle was born at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, weighing 6.9 pounds and measuring at 19.7 inches. The couple were ecstatic to welcome their son to the world after suffering two tragic miscarriages in the past, although they were still worried about her pregnancy since they had gotten pregnant sooner than the doctors recommended following Karine’s last miscarriage.

“The miscarriages were something neither of us will ever forget,” Paul said after Pierre’s birth, according to Cosmopolitan. “It brought us even closer together as we put aside arguments and disagreements to comfort one another. It is a tragic life moment no one should have to endure.”

Paul Wanted Karine to get a Paternity Test When They Found Out She Was Expecting

On the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days “couples tell all” special last year, the two revealed that Karine was pregnant, and that Paul wanted the child to get a paternity DNA test once he was born. Karine was obviously not happy about the announcement, especially on public television, so fans weren’t sure if they were going to stay together during her pregnancy.

Despite several big arguments and some huge setbacks with both of their visas, the couple has continued to work on their issues and are happily raising their little boy in the states today.

READ NEXT: Paul Staehle’s Criminal Record & Arrest History on 90 Day Fiancé

