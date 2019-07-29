Chantel & Pedro Launch Business Amid Drama on 90 Day Fiancé

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé and the TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel, recently launched their own business together amid drama on both shows.

According to In Touch Weekly, who obtained online records of the company’s registration, the tumultuous couple started “Pedro & Chantel LLC” just two weeks after TLC announced that the couple would be starring in their very own spinoff. “Pedro and Chantel LLC” was launched on April 23, 2019.

Not much else is known about the company other than its registration date, but viewers have been curious about why the couple went into business together when their relationship appears so rocky on both TLC shows. Neither reality star has posted pictures with the other in months, so fans were wondering if the couple was even still together anymore. However, it’s safe to say that Chantel and Pedro are still in a relationship if they are making such a big commitment to launch their own business.

Chantel and Pedro’s highly dramatic family feud has been documented on 90 Day Fiancé for years, and even helped land them their very own spinoff show centered around the family conflict, fights and drama.

“This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night,” Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC, said in a press release. “Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, THE FAMILY CHANTEL hits the bullseye.”

For those who need a refresher of the reality stars’ explosive relationship with each other’s families, you can read more about their family feud here. For a brief recap, viewers will remember that Chantel and Pedro met via a mutual friend several years ago. Pedro wanted to learn English and Chantel wanted to learn Spanish, so they started teaching each other and quickly fell in love. Pedro proposed to Chantel on her third trip to the Dominican Republic, and the rest is history.

However, Chantel lied to her family when they first got together, told them Pedro was moving to the U.S. on a student visa and left out the fact that she and Pedro had 90 days to tie the knot. When Chantel’s family found out that the two were getting hitched, they were immediately suspicious of Pedro and his intentions for marrying their daughter. They were concerned that Pedro was using Chantel for his American visa, and that suspicion didn’t sit well with Pedro’s family, who didn’t like the way Chantel’s parents and siblings were treating their son.

Fans of the drama surrounding Chantel and Pedro can tune in tonight at 10/9c on TLC to catch the newest episode of The Family Chantel.

