Peter Weber’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown will be visiting the hometowns of her final four men. One of those men is pilot Peter Weber, who will be bringing Hannah to his hometown of Los Angeles, California to meet his family.

Before you meet them tonight on The Bachelorette, here’s what you need to know about Peter Weber’s family:

1. Peter Followed in the Footsteps of His Father, Who Is Also a Pilot

Everyone watching this season of The Bachelorette knows that Peter is a pilot, but his career path actually follows in the footsteps of his father, after whom he is named. His official ABC bio reveals “In this pilot’s family, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Peter’s parents met while his dad was a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant.”

His dad’s Instagram, which is currently set to private, confirms in its bio that he is an “Airline Pilot.” Peter (junior) has been working for Delta since 2018, but Peter revealed on social media that, as of last year, his dad has been flying a 787 for United Airlines.

2. Peter Lives at Home With His Parents in California

As viewers will learn on tonight’s episode, Peter still lives with his parents in their Los Angeles, California home. This detail about Peter’s personal life was actually teased as a fun fact in his cast bio: “Even though he is a man of the world, Peter still lives at home.”

It makes sense that Peter, who spends so much time traveling as a commercial pilot, would make home base where his family is. And living at home doesn’t seem to bother him, as his social media proves that he loves spending time both at home, in the air, and on vacation with his tight-knit family.

Nevertheless, it is likely that Peter not having a place of his own will come up in conversation with Hannah when she visits his hometown and meets his family, especially since she has asserted throughout the season that she very much wants a husband and to start a family.

3. Peter’s Mother Barbara Was a Pageant Queen

Earlier this season, Peter told Hannah that they had something in common revealing that, like Hannah, his mother had a history competing in pageants. According to Bustle, his mother, whose full name is Barbara Innocente de Jesus Figarola Enfante Borrego Rodriguez Weber, is a former Miss Illinois.

Fans of this season’s Bachelorette know that she represented her home state as Miss Alabama in the 2018 Miss America pageant.

Barbara now works as a realtor for Keller Williams Realty, selling residential properties in and around the Westlake area.

4. His Younger Brother Jack Graduated From UCLA

Peter has one sibling, a younger brother named Jack, and if social media is any indication, the two have a very close friendship and spend a lot of time together. According to Peter’s Instagram, Jack graduated from his “dream school” UCLA in June 2017. When he graduated, Peter wrote on Instagram “So proud of my little brother for graduating from his dream school, UCLA! Can’t wait to fly your private jet one day!”

Jack, like his brother and father, is now a pilot; his Instagram handle, like Peter’s, is a play on his name and profession, “jettinjack.”

5. They Have a Family Dog Named Tripp

In addition to his parents and brother Jack, there is another important member of Peter’s family: his poodle, Tripp. Tripp is often featured on Jack’s Instagram and in family photos (especially during the holidays).

In a post that Weber shared ahead of the hometown dates episode, Peter even included a cute picture of Tripp in the photo series, which he captioned “Hannah meets the Webers.”