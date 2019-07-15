Reality Steve Reported Peter Weber Had Sex With Hannah Brown on ‘The Bachelorette’

Who does Hannah Brown have sex with in a windmill on The Bachelorette 2019? Well, there have been multiple reports about which of the final 4 men she was intimate with and fans want to know what happened. When Brown made the admission on national TV that she had sex with a contestant in a windmill … twice, Twitter blew up with speculation that it was with contestant Jed Wyatt. Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve then said that he also believed it to be Wyatt. But, on July 13, 2019, Reality Steve wrote on Twitter, “It’s Peter, in the windmill, with the sex.”

Reality Steve also wrote, “In Monday’s episode, you’ll see that Peter is Windmill Sex guy. And there is a condom in the room that they joke about since he was the one that had it in the console of his car.” During Weber’s hometown date, he and Brown are riding in his car when she starts going through the center console and finds “a rubber”.

So, it sounds like Peter Weber is the contestant who slept with Hannah Brown. Of course, there’s a good chance she had sex with other contestants, but this is one she definitely talked about on the show.

Though Brown is getting applauded by viewers for her “realness” on The Bachelorette season 15, some of the viewers have also criticized her for having sex with Weber. One Twitter user named Tammy Shand Kidder wrote, “I find Hannah refreshing and love her sass! Please help me understand the difference between leaving a ‘girlfriend’ at home weeks ago and hooking up multiple times with another man (Peter = windmill sex) just days before you accept a marriage proposal from another man (Jed)???”

Aside from Weber’s windmill scandal, he has also been facing rumors online that he had a girlfriend and dumped her so that he could film on The Bachelorette.

But, whether Weber previously had a girlfriend or not, there are still fans hoping that Weber will end up the next star of The Bachelor 2020. Even former Bachelor star Colton Underwood is crossing his fingers.

According to Us Weekly, Underwood said he’s cheering for Weber because his girlfriend Cassie Randolph likes him. Underwood told Entertainment Tonight, “I got my eyes on you, Peter … After following social media, I still like Peter. And I still want Peter to be Bachelor because Cass said he was cute, so let’s get him off the market … But, you know what? The cool thing is you never know what [Bachelor creator Mike] Fleiss is going to do.” Randolph also told ET, “I think Peter is super cute. I think he would be a good Bachelor.”

The front-runners to be the new star of The Bachelor seem to be Peter, Tyler C., and Mike. Who do you think it will be?

For those who need a little catching up, Peter Weber on the premiere in his pilot’s uniform. He has made a good impression on Brown and has managed to stay out of the drama this season. He has also touched the hearts of many viewers, who have voiced their love for him on social media.