Peter Weber and Hannah Brown: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Things have gotten hot and heavy between Peter Weber and Hannah Brown on this season of The Bachelorette, and fans of ‘Pilot Pete’ are curious if he’s going to be taking home the final rose on this week’s two-part finale.

Read on to learn more about the couple, but beware of spoilers!

1. They Had Sex in a Windmill

What happens in the windmill stays in the windmill 🤫 #TheBachelorette @AlabamaHannah pic.twitter.com/2J23yK12LM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 16, 2019

By now, it should come as no surprise that one of the top searches for the couple’s names is “Peter Weber Hannah Brown windmill”– after all, their windmill escapade has been one of the most talked-about events on the show this season.

For weeks, it was teased that Hannah had sex in a windmill with either Jed, Peter, or Tyler. And for weeks, the Internet wanted answers.

In Hannah’s iconic telling-off speech to Luke P, who sex-shamed her for having a physical relationship with other men, Hannah fumed, “From how you feel, me f*cking in a windmill, you probably wanna leave.” And then she told the cameras, “I f*cked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!”

The following week, ABC revealed that Hannah’s overnight date with Peter took place in a windmill, where the deed was done. And Twitter couldn’t get enough of it:

Looking for Windmills in the background of these Greece shots like: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gs6E2tuW8V — Bachelor Producer (@bachproducer) July 16, 2019

PETER IS WINDMILL GUY??!?! help me I've fallen and I cant get up #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZewbOa8RKq — The Bachelor Diaries (@thebachdiaries) July 16, 2019

2. There Are Rumors He Will Be the Next Bachelor

At this point in time, there’s no saying who the next bachelor will be, but Pete is certainly a contender.

Chris Harrison, the franchise’s host, recently told ET that the network’s decision is still up in the air. “There’s a lot of good contenders and I think we kind of have an embarrassment of riches… I think it’s gonna be all of us in a room screaming for our favorite, fighting for our version of TV that we want to make.”

Multiple outlets report that the three in the running are Peter, Tyler, and Mike.

And according to Reality Steve, Tyler’s mom was actually overheard telling friends at a Bachelorwatch party in Jupiter, Florida, that her son is going to be the next star of the series. But those rumors, Reality Steve admits, has not been confirmed yet.

3. He’s Made Headlines for a Recent Breakup with an Ex-Girlfriend

Peter Weber’s Alleged Ex Calee Lutes Speaks Out About Another ‘Bachelorette’ Scandal https://t.co/EmsD6PKyKF pic.twitter.com/Qk4Xdf1zyj — Public News (@PublicNewsTV2) July 16, 2019

Earlier this month, Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET, saying that Peter ended his relationship with her to be on the reality show.

Lutes told ET that the two dated for five months before thir breakup, and dished to the outlet, “It was great, we were crazy about each other. Even though we lived on opposite sides of the country, we saw each other often — every week/every other week. It was as easy as a long-distance relationship could be. We went on vacations together around the U.S. and we even went to Switzerland in November.”

She says they were “very serious”, but Peter ended things out of the blue. He then proceeded, according to Calee, to delete pictures of her from Instagram, and any traces of her on his page. “… he also untagged me from photos, deleted my comments from his page and went as far as unliking my photos/deleting his comments from my Instagram as well.”

Chris Harrison has actually spoken about the relationship, and has said that he did some digging to get to the bottom of it all. He tells ET, “Peter is going to have a little explaining to do. I know more about Peter, just because I did some digging. Because some allegations were made in her claims that had to do with us and casting, so I was just curious so I asked around… In that regard, I’m less worried and less intrigued about Peter’s situation. Because I know some truths that either I’ll explain or Peter will explain.”

4. He Is Friends with Victoria Justice

One thing Peter’s Instagram does give away is that he’s friendly with Victoria Justice. According to a post from the actress, their moms are good friends and they have known each other since they were just 9.

Justice writes, “We all haven’t seen each other in years & it was so much fun catching up & reminiscing. 🤗”

To date, Pete has an impressive 706k followers on Instagram, which you can check out here.

5. He Appears to Be Busy at Work

If his Instagram serves as any indication of what he’s been up to lately, Pilot Pete is busy at work with Delta. When he isn’t flying, he’s spending time with friends and family (coincidentally, his father and brother are also pilots.)

Peter began working with Delta in March 2018; in a post regarding his new job, he wrote, “I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling.”

Be sure to check out the two-night finale of The Bachelorette beginning tonight on ABC at 8pm ET.