Peter Weber Says Thank You & Shares First, Never-Before-Seen Bachelorette Video

After Peter Weber’s elimination from The Bachelorette season 15 aired Monday night, followed by an emotional and at times hilarious live interview, he took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the experience and to share a video from his first moments as an official Bachelorette contestant.

Tuesday morning, after Bachelor Nation watched part 1 of the dramatic finale and knew that Peter was not the one Hannah Brown chose to give her final rose and get engaged to, he took to Instagram to share a thank you message with his over 769,000 followers. The post included a photo of the full season 15 cast, a still of Peter and Hannah laughing on the Bachelorette studio couch after reuniting on live television, and a video Peter took on his way to the Bachelorette mansion, minutes before his journey for love on the show began.

The video shows Peter right after he was picked up from his home in Los Angeles to be taken to the Bachelorette mansion. In the video, Peter is all-smiles as he says “Well, I just got picked up from my house. I am on my way to the hotel. This is real, this is actually happening.”

Peter Weber Expressed ‘Gratitude’ for the Experience & Said Everyone Deserves ‘Indescribable’ Love

In the post’s caption, he reflected on his experience and what it means looking back on it now. He started with “Gratitude. The feeling that has consumed me all season and especially now at the end of this journey.” Then, he thanked Hannah, addressing her directly as he wrote “Thank you Hannah for the opportunity to pursue your heart. You will always have a little bit of mine after the time we were able to spend together.”

He then thanked his fellow contestants and the Bachelorette production team: “Thank you to my brothers from the house. I know we all learned a lot about ourselves during this experience and I’m so happy I was able to make these memories with you guys. Thank you to @bacheloretteabc for giving this hopeless romantic a once in a lifetime experience I will never forget.”

He also thanked his friends and family, with whom (as Chris Harrison pointed out multiple times on Monday night’s live portion of the show) America fell in love, saying “Thank you to my amazing family for always having my back, I think everyone understands where my emotions come from now. Thank you to my friends for giving me more windmill jokes than I know what to do with.”

Finally, he addressed “Bachelor Nation,” the dedicated fans who watched all season and supported his journey through to the end, writing “I have felt your love and support since night one and I couldn’t be more thankful. Everyone on this planet deserves that ‘indescribable, words won’t do it justice, make your heart skip a beat’ type of love. Never stop until you find it.”

Fans and followers showed him love in the comments section, and many continued to assert that he should be the next Bachelor. Some of his fellow Bachelorette contestants commented, too. Dylan Barbour wrote “cleared for take off,” a sweet reference to Peter’s profession as a pilot. Garrett Powell wrote “Handled it well man. Proud of you and love you dude!”