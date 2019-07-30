Reality Steve Says ‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’ for Hannah’s Finale

Reality Steve wants his readers to know that he was indeed wrong when he first reported his Bachelorette spoilers but he is still confident in the information he was given and he’s looking forward to tonight’s finale. In fact, he’s convinced that’s it’s going to be a doozy!

Warning: Serious Bachelorette finale spoilers lie ahead. If you do not wish to know about what happens on the finale, you should stop reading here.

“My original information was wrong. So let’s get that out of the way first and foremost. Never Tyler. It was always Jed. She didn’t pick Tyler then switch to Jed. It was Jed on the day of the finale,” Reality Steve blogged after part one of the Bachelorette finale.

“We’ll all get our answers tonight. It certainly will be one of the more dramatic finales we’ve ever seen. Whether Hannah stands up to Jed, takes him back, etc, we’ve really never seen anything like this because no one’s f***ed up as much as Jed did post-show. Get your popcorn ready,” he added.

Reality Steve initially reported that Hannah chose Tyler C. and that the two got engaged on the finale. A short while later, Steve got some new information and things checked out differently — he found out that Hannah got engaged to Jed in Greece. However, the two have since ended their engagement and it’s unknown when they last saw each other.

Needless to say, tonight’s After the Final Rose is going to be very interesting and it should clear up several of the rumors that have been circulating over the past few weeks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Steve Knows That Anything Can Happen During Tonight’s Live ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Bachelorette fans are simply dying to know what’s going to happen on tonight’s finale but even Reality Steve doesn’t know for sure. Since After the Final Rose is live, it’s hard to predict how things are going to go.

“I know there’s a ton of speculation going on tonight in regards to what Hannah will do live. Will she tear Jed apart? Will she take him back? Will she ask Tyler for a second chance? I guess technically all these are on the table because, well, both of them will be there. But nothing I’ve been told has led me to believe she’s getting together with anyone tonight. It’s a live show. I can’t possibly predict what Hannah’s going to do. I don’t know. But from what I’ve been told, nothing is happening with Tyler, she hasn’t seen him since Greece, so some sort of reconciliation would be happening tonight live if it were to happen. I’ve just been told that it’s not happening. When both Chris Harrison and Hannah are promoting neither of them know what’s gonna happen tonight, it’s kinda hard for me to tell you what is considering it’s live, no? I’m good, but I ain’t that good,” Reality Steve writes.

Jed Has Been Silent on Social Media for Weeks & He Told Fans He’d Explain When He’s Able

Jed is expected to speak out tonight about what happened with his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens. He’s been silent on social media since earlier this month when he posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

“Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved [judgment] until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then,” Jed captioned a photo of him and his family back on July 8.

As Reality Steve points out, no one really knows what Jed’s plan is for tonight — maybe not even Jed.

“What Jed’s plan is tonight, I have no idea. What he should do versus what he will do could be two completely different things. He should get up there and apologize for lying about his relationship with Haley, admit his mistakes, and ask if Hannah can forgive him. But I highly doubt that’s the route he’s taking,” Reality Steve blogged.

READ NEXT: Will Hannah & Peter Get Back Together?