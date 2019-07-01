Was Reality Steve Wrong About Hannah B’s Final Rose on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Reality Steve was wrong about Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette. The spoiler king, who is known to reveal the ending (and other details) about the popular reality television dating series, has pretty good intel and usually isn’t wrong when it comes to letting his readers know about the show’s highly anticipated finale. However, things were a bit more tricky this season and Reality Steve’s initial spoilers proved to be incorrect.

Reality Steve waited a bit longer than normal to release his episode-by-episode spoilers because he wasn’t 100 percent sure how the finale would play out.

“Let me just say this so there is no confusion. There is a lot of speculation about this season. A lot of hearsay. A lot of information coming from all different places that probably has a lot of people confused. This season has been different for me in that I’ve heard things that happen this season, but haven’t gotten the details behind it which makes it harder to report on. I’d like to get the details, but if I don’t, I know the second I report it,” Reality Steve blogged on May 7.

Without knowing who Hannah ended up with, the blogger decided to wait until he could put all of the pieces together. On May 26, he updated his blog with Hannah B. spoilers and revealed exclusive details about the finale — but he has had to edit those details since that time.

So, who did Hannah B. choose to give her final rose to and is she engaged today?

Warning: Serious Bachelorette finale spoilers lie ahead. If you do not wish to know about what happens on the finale, you should stop reading here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Initially Said That Hannah Was Engaged to Tyler

When Reality Steve released spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette, he narrowed things down to the final four guys — Luke P., Peter, Tyler C., and Jed — and gave some details about the Hometown Dates and the Overnight Dates.

Hannah simply couldn’t choose which guy to send home after Hometowns, according to Reality Steve’s blog, and decided to keep all four guys moving forward — that means that Hannah got four overnight dates instead of three. She headed to Greece with her top four and each got some serious 1-on-1 time with The Bachelorette.

According to the spoilers, Luke P. gets sent home after his date with Hannah. There is some speculation that he got super jealous about Hannah getting close to the other three guys, but Reality Steve isn’t 100 percent sure how things with Luke play out.

At the rose ceremony, Hannah sends Peter home, leaving her with Tyler C. and Jed — both of whom have been fan-favorites from the start.

Reality Steve’s Intel Revealed That Hannah Got Engaged to Jed & He Has Confirmed That They Are Still Together Though no Longer Engaged

Reality Steve has since updated his blog to reveal that Hannah actually gave her final rose to Jed and the two got engaged on the finale.

“Hannah picked Tyler Cameron and they are engaged.” “CORRECTION: On June 18th, the ending was changed. Please refer to this since this is how the end of the season plays out. It’s been updated.”

Reality Steve made the correction and gave fans some explanation behind the confusion. He also said that he stands by the correction and firmly believes that Hannah and Jed got engaged on the finale — but then he found out more details that he shared on Twitter last week. After news broke that Jed had a girlfriend just before leaving to film The Bachelorette, sources told Reality Steve that Hannah broke off the engagement.

“I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still ‘together,’ but the engagement is off. This isn’t a ‘don’t ever talk to me again’ from what I’m being told, but it’s also not all rainbows and daffodils either…” Reality Steve tweeted on June 27.

Some fans still think that Reality Steve’s spoilers are wrong, but he is confident and he has told his doubtful readers that they will just have to wait and see at this point.

The Bachelorette finale is set to air in just a couple of weeks on ABC.

