Reality Steve’s Wrong Information About Hannah Leads to Post-Show Speculation

Warning: Serious Bachelorette finale spoilers lie ahead. If you do not wish to know about what happens on the finale, you should stop reading here.

Steve initially reported that Hannah was engaged to Tyler C. but later changed his spoilers after getting some different information. Steve now claims that Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the finale but has confirmed with his sources that the two have since split. Fans have been wondering if there’s more to what Steve has revealed and hope to get some answers on this week’s two-part finale.

On the After the Final Rose special, fans will likely find out what Hannah is up to now and if she’s still engaged — or if she has rekindled any of her past relationships.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Doesn’t Believe Hannah Will Get Back Together With Jed or Rekindle Her Romance With Tyler

Fans seemed thrilled to hear that Hannah ended up with Tyler C., which was what Reality Steve had initially reported. However, when Steve reported that Hannah had actually gotten engaged to Jed Wyatt on the finale, fans weren’t too happy. Tyler, of course, is the fan-favorite this season.

Since it was reported that Hannah and Jed have ended their engagement, fans have been wondering if Hannah decided to rekindle her romance with Tyler — or if she and Jed have decided to work things out. Interestingly, Reality Steve doesn’t think either scenario has happened.

“I was asked what did I think had a better chance of happening, her being with Tyler post-show or her getting back together with Jed. And between those two options, I chose Jed. I don’t think it’s gonna happen, but let’s say by some crazy happenstance it did, I can see the narrative they’d roll out, so it wouldn’t be as surprising. Tyler would surprise me,” Reality Steve wrote in response to a fan asking about Hannah’s relationship status after filming.

Here’s What Hannah, Peter, Jed & Tyler Are Doing Today

Things have been a bit hectic for Hannah and her three final guys but all of them seem to have moved forward following The Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, Hannah is moving to Los Angeles, which has caused several rumors that she’s going to be on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

Rumors are also flying about Tyler, who might be the next Bachelor. However, he’s got a couple of serious things to deal with before then. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Tyler is due in court next month for his involvement in a car accident. He was cited for careless driving and fined for $166 and he’s fighting the charge. His Instagram is filled with pics and videos of him living his best life in his home state of Florida.

Jed is presumably still pursuing his music career, though he has been silent on social media since drama involving his ex-girlfriend surfaced. His last Instagram post was uploaded on July 8.

Less is known about Peter Weber, who appears to have gone back to his normal life following his journey on reality television. His Instagram is filled with photos of his family and friends — and, of course, airplanes.

