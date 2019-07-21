Rick and Morty Live Stream at Comic-Con: What Happened? Were Fans Trolled?

In a surprise Comic-Con move, Rick and Morty‘s official Twitter account announced tonight that fans should tune in to “Watch Rick and Morty live from your home.” But the event started late and so far not much has happened. In fact, as of 12:07 a.m. Eastern, fans haven’t gotten to see much of anything but a guy talking to the crowd while the actual event happens off-screen. Here’s what’s going on.

You can stream the new Rick and Morty event at this link: adultswim.com/streams.(By the way, if you’re watching on your browser you might periodically get kicked out and see login screen. You’ll need to just go back and click on this link again and it will work fine.) You can also watch it below. But there’s nothing to see, to be honest.

So far it looks like this isn’t a new episode, but they’re doing a live reading of a script that Dan Harmon wrote at the last minute, sharing new content, and other fun content. Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, and others were present for the big panel event.

But there’s a big issue: Most of what’s happening can’t even be watched on the stream that Adult Swim and Rick and Morty advertised on Twitter and Facebook. Fans were told to go to the stream to watch live, but then there was nothing to watch.

Dan Harmon said during the panel that he wrote a quick 30-page script but it was unfinished. A panel came together to read the script out loud. For some reason, whenever they began reading this script (which isn’t even canon for Season 4), they cut the stream to a guy hanging outside filling the time. For some reason the live reading can’t be shown on the Internet.

Fans are NOT happy. Here are some comments on Facebook:

Fans only got 30 minutes notice about the new episode when a mysterious tweet from Rick and Morty’s official Twitter read: “Watch Rick and Morty live from your home. Show starts at 8:30pm PST. adultswim.com/streams.”

When the news was first announced, no one had any idea what it meant. They hoped it meant a new episode would air, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at this time.

Adult Swim tweeted:

But sadly, there’s still nothing to watch on the stream as of 12:18 p.m. Eastern. At one point “red sweater guy” thought they would cut to the live panel, only to learn that he was still being filmed. So now he’s talking about back rubs on the stream.

Adult Swim also released a new trailer the day before with a first look at Season 4. This clip is called “Glootie.”

The Glootie clip is great and you’ve got to wonder just what app Morty and Jerry are making. (It can’t possibly be good.)

Fans recently learned that Rick and Morty is finally releasing Season 4 in November. The exact date hasn’t been announced, but it will likely be after an Adult Swim Festival in mid-November where fans will get to watch a new episode for the first time.

New photos for Season 4 were also released. Here’s one of them:

The one included in this story’s feature photo was also released from Season 4:

Some fans have said that this is the most “zen” Rick ahs ever appeared. Did Rick leave his family for a better world? This looks a lot like the Screaming Sun Planet to some fans.

Season 4 will have 10 episodes.

This is a developing story.