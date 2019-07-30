Ronald’s Visa Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Can He Move to America?

Ronald Smith, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, has run into some issues regarding his American visa after his wife Tiffany Franco spoke with an immigration attorney to see what his chances were of being approved for the K-1 visa.

During an earlier episode of the TLC series, Tiffany met with an immigration lawyer to discuss the possibility of Ronald being able to enter the United States after the two married. Immigration officer Robert Gillespie explained that Ronald’s criminal record plays a big role in the visa process, and even if most of his previous charges were dismissed, they were still serious enough to pose a threat to his immigration status.

Tiffany uncovered several charges on his record, including an armed robbery offense, a charge for stolen money, and a drug charge stemming from a traffic stop. Although she claims the charges were all dismissed, Gillespie told her that his charges will still affect his ability to receive residency in the U.S.

“If there is anywhere on his record that [shows] he admitted [fault], that is an admission for which he can be determined inadmissible,” Gillespie told Tiffany during the episode.

So what’s going on with Ronald’s visa? Is he going to be able to enter the U.S.? It appears that Ronald was still behind in South Africa when Tiffany gave birth to their daughter Carley. Although Ronald was able to video chat with his wife while she gave birth to their first child together, it seems pretty likely that he would have rather been there in person with Tiffany to witness his daughter’s birth.

Although Ronald it is unlikely that he will be granted permanent residency in the U.S. anytime soon, he may be eligible for a vacation visa, TV Shows Ace reports. According to All Law, he might be able to get a visa to vacation in the states for a short time but it’s a complicated situation when you have a criminal record. Sometimes people who apply for a waiver receive short term vacation permission, although it’s done on a case-by-case basis. To obtain a B Visa (as a visitor) they consider things like:

The risk of harm to society if the foreign national is admitted.

The seriousness of the foreign national’s prior immigration law or criminal law violations, and

The foreign national’s reasons for wishing to enter the U.S.

So it’s unclear at this time if he will be allowed to relocate to the U.S. in the near future, but immigration laws change. Although the couple now appears to be happy, healthy and completely in love, his criminal history and gambling addiction caused some issues between the two when Tiffany first arrived in South Africa, and it is now affecting their living arrangements.

“There’s so much I have to think about, because I’ve been told it would be difficult for Ronald to get the visa to come to the US because of his criminal record,” Tiffany says in an earlier clip of the show. “I don’t know what the future holds, and that is scary, but I’m 1,000 percent committed to Ronald.”

Tiffany proved that she was indeed as committed to her relationship with Ronald as she stated; reports have surfaced that the two tied the knot back in October of 2018, and as reported above, the couple welcomed their first child together earlier this month, so it doesn’t look like she has let any of their struggles with his criminal record or visa issues get in the way of their relationship.

We hope that Ronald’s visa will be sorted out in the near future, but in the meantime fans will just have to tune in Monday nights at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see if the couple can sort out their affairs and get Ronald a pass to the U.S.

