Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend & Daughter’s Mom Are Fixing Their Relationship

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley has had many ups and downs, to say the least. Their rocky courtship has been filled with legal issues, violence, and arguments, all of which have been featured on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. But, what has also been shown on TV, is the couple bringing their beautiful daughter, Ariana, into the world.

The two have been raising their baby girl while dealing with many bumps in the road but, currently, Magro said they are still together and working on their relationship. In an interview with Page Six, Magro said, “We’re actually doing better and I feel like it had — took for me to change myself for things to get better. You know, I felt like I was just doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result and I, you know, that’s insanity. I had to just take a step back and, you know, gain f—–g control of myself … I just want people to learn that, you know, I am a calm and family guy.”

When it comes to the couple’s legal issues, Harley’s most recent arrest was in May 2019. TMZ reported that Harley called the police in the middle of the night to report an alleged intruder with a gun. Unfortunately for Harley, when police arrived, they realized there was a warrant out for her arrest. The warrant, according to Page Six, was related to a police report that Magro had filed on January 3, 2019, alleging that Harley threw an ashtray at him in a Las Vegas nightclub.

According to Radar Online, by February 2019, Magro revealed that he had gone to rehab for alcohol and depression.

By this summer, the couple’s relationship has appeared to turn around a bit. Last month, in June 2019, Harley paid tribute to boyfriend Magro on Instagram for Father’s Day, according to People. Harley wrote, “Gym, tan, baby has been your ritual since Ariana has been born! You have been an amazing father since day 1, you have always shared the load of getting up at night, changing diapers, bath time together, sick days, comforting her when she’s just not having a good day. We couldn’t ask for a better dad than you! Thank you for being the best father to our daughter we love you.”

It appears that the couple is definitely sticking it out and trying to better their relationship for their daughter. Previously, Magro told Entertainment Tonight that Harley will always be the mother of his child and that, “Everything I do now doesn’t affect me anymore, it just affects my child. She has to grow up with that. You want to make sure you’re doing the right things because monkey see, monkey do, you know? And I don’t want her doing the same things I did, that’s for sure.”

In addition to having a daughter with Magro, Harley also has a son from a previous relationship, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Magro continues to appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, with new episodes airing on Thursday nights, on the MTV network.