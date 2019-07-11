Did Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Get Liposuction?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns tonight on MTV. Returning this season are Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinnie Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Deena Cortese. Fans of the reality TV franchise and its cast may notice that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who became a father last year, is looking especially fit lately.

While the Jersey Shore motto has always been “Gym, Tan, Laundry” with regards to the cast’s preferred routine of personal upkeep, Magro had some help earlier this year from a plastic surgeon, who performed liposuction to help him maintain his abs despite his busy schedule as a new father.

Ronnie’s Liposuction Was Featured on an Episode of ‘The Doctors’

Ronnie was featured on an episode of “The Doctors,” as a liposuction patient for Dr. Christopher Khorsandi. Explaining the relatively new procedure chosen for Ronnie, plastic surgeon Dr. Khorsandi said “This is laser high-definition liposuction of the abdomen. We’re going to be able to get that area in between each of his abs completely defined, so that he actually has a six-pack for many, many years to come.”

In a clip released ahead of the episode, Ronnie explained his reason for undergoing surgery: “I’ve always been a workout fanatic, and I’ve also always been in shape, but it takes a lot of hard work to stay in shape. One year ago today my life completely changed. I had a little baby girl. She’s like my guardian angel, and now I can’t spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to.” He and his girlfriend Jen Farley celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on April 2, which means he got the surgery done at around that time.

In January of this year, Ronnie shared a mirror picture of his bare abs, and included the hashtags “#LivingMyBestLife #HatersWillSayItsPhotoShopped.” If he had the surgery done at around the time of his daughter’s birthday, that photo was taken pre-surgery.

While Ronnie’s liposuction was made public knowledge once the episode aired, his teeth are the physical change that has gotten recent attention. After Harley shared a sweet Father’s Day post on Instagram for Ronnie, fans pointed out in the comments that it looked like Ronnie had work done on his teeth. He seemed to address the rumor on social media, sharing a still from an episode of Double Shot at Love, during which he said “If everybody can get new faces, I can get new teeth.”

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 3 Preview

While Ronnie’s liposuction might be a point of interest for Jersey Shore fans, don’t expect him to take center stage as season 3 of the reality show begins. That spot is reserved for Mike Sorrentino,

The official synopsis for tonight’s 2-hour season 3 premiere episode, entitled “The United States vs. The Situation Part 1 & 2,” reads “The Guidos are back, and this time they’re rallying together to support their brother Mike, because it’s the week of sentencing for his tax evasion charges. How long of a sentence will the judge give Mike?”

Tune in to season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.