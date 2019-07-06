Royal Baby Archie’s Christening Photos Feature Princess Diana’s Sisters But Queen Is Absent

The royal family has released two new photos in honor of baby Archie Harrison’s christening. The first photo shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is a traditional shot take of the royal family following the christening. The photo features immediate family members, including Prince Harry’s aunts, Sarah and Jane, two sisters of his late mom.

Noticeably absent from the photo is Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her husband, Prince Philip.

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” the post’s caption reads in part.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not revealed who they chose to be Archie’s godparents.

“Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie,” the couple’s statement read, without giving further details. According to the Sun, godparent frontrunners included “Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, American designer Misha Nonoo and Harry’s school friends Alexander Gilkes and Jake Warren.”

The second photo shared by the royal couple is a more candid shot of the happy family. Meghan is holding baby Archie and looking at her husband, Harry, as he stares lovingly down at his son. The sweet black-and-white photo is just the latest personal photo that the couple has chosen to share.

Baby Archie wore a traditional gown that was explained in the caption.

“Their son, Archie, was baptized wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children, and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Were Quick to Notice That the Queen Wasn’t in the Photo

Many fans became concerned that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not in the photo. However, it was previously reported that the two would not be attending the christening. According to the Sun, the Queen had a prior engagement that kept her from attending the baptism.

As the outlet points out, the Queen did not attend Prince Louis’ baptism either.

Now to shift gears to who was in the family photo. Meghan and Harry are seen in the center of the photo, with Meghan holding baby Archie in her lap. On the left side of the photo sits the Duchess of Cambridge in a pink dress with a red suede pump. Behind her stands her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, wearing a navy blue suit. Next to Prince Harry is Camilla Parker-Bowles with her husband, Prince Charles, standing behind her. Next to him is Megan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who looks lovely in a peach ensemble.

The two women behind Meghan and Harry are Princess Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah.

Lady Jane & Lady Sarah Were in Attendance at Meghan & Harry’s Wedding

It has been said that Prince Harry has remained particularly close to his mother’s side of the family. Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the two sisters of the late Princess Diana, both attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

