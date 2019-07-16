Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Pregnant: Having a Second Baby

Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, are expecting their second child.

News of the pregnancy surfaced in early July and was first reported by People. The couple already has one son together: Jagger, who is 8 months old.

Mackenzie wrote the exciting news on Instagram, in a post captioned, “Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January!”

News of the pregnancy comes just months after Edwards was arrested on a previous heroin possession charge that resulted from an outstanding warrant, according to People. The outlet reports that he spent three months in jail before coming home.

In March of last year, TMZ reported that Edwards was arrested just one day after he and Mackenzie announced their first pregnancy. At the time, TMZ wrote, “… the 30-year-old was busted Tuesday at his house in Tennessee when cops executed a warrant for violating probation. We’re told he posted bail Wednesday morning. He’s already on probation for a previous heroin case.”

How does Mackenzie’s family feel about all this? Likely not too great. In April, Radar Online reported that Mackenzie’s family uninvited him from Easter dinner with them. An insider told Radar, “Her family isn’t fond of his recent stints.”

The insider added that they feel her previous marriage, to ex-husband Zach Stevens, was “better than this.” The source told the outlet, “This isn’t a marriage.”

Edwards is also father to Bentley with Teem Mom</em. star Maci Bookout. The two have had a tumultuous relationship, and the latest news is that she’s over it.

On an episode of the reality series after Ryan’s release, Maci shared with a friend, “I’m not getting involved. I wanted to do my part and all it got me was in the devil’s den, I’m not doing it.” She added, “I’m over the bulls***, I’m so over the bulls***.”

In July of last year, Edwards and Standifer quit Teen Moom OG. They have since returned to the series. At the time that they quit, Standifer released a statement to E! News that said, “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict… But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Standifer added, “They’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.”

They agreed to return to the show in June of this year.