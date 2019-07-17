Samuel Kim Arredondo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samuel Kim Arredondo is Jose Arredondo’s son. Samuel is a popular K-Pop singer.

On July 16, Jose Arredondo was found inside of a home he owned in Cabo San Lucas, reports KGET. The Associated Press reports that Arredondo “showed signs of blunt force trauma.” The AP report adds that Arredondo “showed signs of blunt force trauma.” He was 58 years old and had just celebrated his birthday on July 8.

Jose Arredondo was married to Samuel’s mother, Kim Kyung-ju. In addition to their son, the couple has a daughter, Mariana.

1. Samuel Kim aka Punch Has Not Commented on the Death of His Father Yet

Arredondo’s son, Samuel Kim aka Punch, a star in the world of K-Pop has yet to publicly comment on the death of his father. At the time of writing, Samuel’s Instagram page has been disabled and his Twitter account has been set to private.

2. Samuel’s Work Has Been Compared to Justin Bieber’s

Samuel was a former member of the K-Pop duo 1Punch in 2015 and was featured in the reality television series Produce 101 Season 2 in 2017. That same year, Samuel made his solo debut with the song, “Sixteen.” We Are Mitu compared the track to Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

3. Samuel’s Showbusiness Career Began When He Appeared in His Dad’s Commercials

Thanks to his Korean mother and Mexican father, Samuel is fluent in Spanish, Korean and English. He moved to Korea with his mother at the age of 11 to begin training in K-Pop. Samuel got his start in showbusiness by acting his father’s car dealership commercials.

4. His Interests Outside of Music Include Soccer, Basketball & Beat-Boxing

Samuel told Soompi in a 2017 interview that his hobbies outside of music were soccer, basketball, boxing and beat-boxing as well as watching TV. His lists “Sponge-Bob Squarepants” as his favorite show. During the same interview, Samuel said that his dream collaboration is with DEAN. Outside of K-Pop, Samuel said his favorite recording artists are Chris Brown and Justin Bieber.

5. There Has Long Been Rumors That Samuel’s Father Was Involved in Organized Crime

Owner of Family Motors Auto Group, Jose Arredondo, killed during home invasion in Cabo San Lucas. https://t.co/743okamo4o pic.twitter.com/goMr0XLBzj — BakersfieldNow (@bakersfieldnow) July 16, 2019

In his interview with Bakersfield.com, Arredondo’s family pastor denied any allegations that Arredondo’s businesses were mixed up in organized crime. The reverend said, “I never saw, ever saw anything that would make me think otherwise.”

Bakersfield.com reported in 2006 that there had been rumors that Arredondo had been arrested in the past in Miami and Las Vegas on drug charges. Despite those rumors, the website says that there is no criminal record for Arredondo in those states. Local police told the website that although they have received reports about suspicious activities at Arredondo’s businesses, none have ever been substantiated.

In August 2014, one of Arredondo’s senior employees was shot dead in mysterious circumstances. While in February 2006, a man named Manuel Morales Abarca, 28, was shot dead in Arredondo’s home in Rosedale. Arredondo was not at home at the time of the shooting.

