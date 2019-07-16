Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for former Bachelorette star Wells Adams and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, as the longtime couple are officially engaged to be married! The excited couple shared the big news on Instagram on July 16, and the well-wishes quickly poured in from friends and co-stars.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, actually first connected online when she was tweeting about watching The Bachelorette, and Adams responded to her messages. Rumors that two were romantically involved began around November 2017, and after confirming their relationship, they became one the most PDA friendly, albeit adorable couples on social media.

Captioning the photo of their engagement news Hyland wrote, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️” And it appears that instead of choosing to go with the Bachelor Nation choice of diamond rings, Neil Lane, Adams went with jewelry designer, Lorraine Schwartz.

Adams posted a picture of his future bride with her huge rock to announce the big news. He captioned the photo, “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever 🎶- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.”

As for whether or not this proposal will be feature on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, where Wells is once again serving as the island’s bartender, no news has been revealed. Due to the ring choice, it seems unlikely, but we can expect a large amount of Bachelor Nation alum, including perennial Chris Harrison, to be invited to their big day.

Hyland previously dated actor Matt Prokop. After five years of dating, their break-up turned nasty, and Hyland was granted a restraining order against him. She was then connected to actor Dominic Sherwood. They met on the set of Vampire Academy, co-starred together on Shadowhunters, but after two years together, the eventually broke up in 2017.

As for Adams, he first came into the national spotlight while vying for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on The Bachelorette. While he wasn’t a finalist, Adams became America’s new favorite radio DJ looking for love, and was invited to try his luck during Bachelor in Paradise the following summer. On the spin-off series, he dated Danielle Maltby for bit, but things never got serious, and the remain good friends.