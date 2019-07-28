Shark Week 2019 Schedule Dates & Times: When Does it Start?

Shark Week has become one of the most anticipated television events of the summer, offering educational, exploratory, and sometimes terrifying specials starring the ocean’s fiercest predators. This year, the 8-day schedule features a number of new programs on the Discovery Channel. So, when does Shark Week officially kick-off? When does it come to an end? What are this year’s can’t-miss shows? Don’t worry, we have all of those answers for you.

Shark Week 2019 starts on Sunday, July 28 at 8pm, and runs through Sunday, August 4.

Earlier this month, there was some confusion about when Shark Week was actually scheduled to begin. A google search of “shark week 2019 dates” said that the program ran from Sat, Jul 13, 2019 – Fri, Jul 19, 2019, and XFinity told its customers that those were the 2019 dates, too. Nevertheless, the Shark Week start date is listed on Discovery Channel’s promo and programming schedule as July 28.

According to Discovery Channel, Shark Week’s first program is Expedition Unknown: Megalodon, airing at 8pm ET/PT. The show lasts for one hour, and will be followed by Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. at 9pm ET/PT. The description for the program reads “From Will Packer, the record-breaking producer of Girls Trip, comes the ultimate Shark Trip. Rob Riggle is back and campaigning for his own Shark Week special — but he’ll only get one if he can find a way to bring along some of his celebrity friends and get them to swim with sharks. The trip is booked, the bags are packed, and the adventure is ready to begin — whether or not his friends realize what they’ve signed up for.”

For the show’s 31st anniversary, Discovery Channel is offering fans over 20 hours of Shark Week shows and specials. New this year is a nightly wrap-up talk show called Shark After Dark, hosted by Rob Riggle. It airs at 11pm ET/PT each night after Shark Week programming has finished.

According to The Wrap, this year will include another Shark Week first: a scripted feature-length film starring Josh Duhamel. The film,Capsized: Blood in the Water, is based on a true story and premieres on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday, July 31 at 9/8c. The official synopsis for the movie reveals:

“Based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounter. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks. With the hope of rescue dwindling, the crew must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them. Starring Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn, Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett, and Josh Close. Produced by Stephen David Entertainment.”

To conclude the eventful week on August 4, Discovery Channel will air, all day, “encore presentations of the biggest specials from Shark Week 2019.”

For a complete list of this year’s programs and their descriptions, you can click here.

Tune in to Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, July 28 through August 4.