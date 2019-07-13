Shark Week 2019 Dates & Schedule: When it Starts & Ends

Every summer, Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” is one of the most anticipated TV programs. The 8-day event has developed a cult following of viewers eager to learn more about the oceans’ shark species and scientists’ latest discoveries. If you’ve been looking forward to Shark Week 2019 since Shark Week 2018 ended last summer, here’s what you need to know so that you’re well-prepared for it to return to your television soon.

Shark Week 2019 Begins on July 28, NOT July 13

This year, there has been some confusion regarding when Shark Week actually begins and ends. A Google search of “Shark Week 2019 dates” says that it runs from Sat, Jul 13, 2019 – Fri, Jul 19, 2019. XFinity also reports to its service users that these are the dates for Discovery Channel’s 2019 “Shark Week” schedule. Upon closer inspection, however, those dates are two weeks before Shark Week is actually scheduled to air.

According to Discovery Channel’s website, “Shark Week 2019 will kick off Sunday, July 28, with eight days of shark-centric specials.” The programming runs through August 4 on the Discovery Channel.

The official commercial for Shark Week 2019, shared on Youtube by Discovery Channel, confirms that the correct start date and time is Sunday, July 28 at 8pm.

Shark Week 2019 Programming Schedule & Specials

On the official “Shark Week” Facebook page, they have linked fans to an Entertainment Weekly article that details the programming schedule for the 8-day television event, writing “The shark’s out of the bag! Here is the complete Shark Week 2019 schedule.”

Entertainment Weekly says that viewers should expect to enjoy 18 different specials over the course of Shark Week’s 8 days.