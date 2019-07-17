WATCH: Sophie Pecora’s Golden Buzzer Performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (Video)

On night one of the Judge Cuts on “America’s Got Talent” season 14, guest judge Brad Paisley gave his golden buzzer to Sophie Pecora. The 15-year-old singer/songwriter delivered an emotional original song on stage, which clearly struck a chord with Brad Paisley, whose impressive career as a musician and recording artist has proven he knows a talented artist when he sees and hears one.

Before she took the stage, her video package updated viewers on what Sophie had been up to since her first audition, in preparation to impress the judges yet again. Her parents revealed that the validation she received from the judges freed her to be extremely creative and she wrote 5 original songs in one week.

Fans of the reality talent competition remember Sophie from her moving first audition. Though she seemed somewhat shy at first, once she started singing and rapping an original piece while accompanying herself on the guitar, it was clear that she found her voice and knew exactly what to say through music.

AGT’s platform quickly grew Sophie’s fanbase; she currently has over 172,000 Instagram followers and her account is verified by the social media app.