‘Star Trek: Picard’ at Comic-Con: Live Recap of Best Reveals

Today at Comic-Con, a Star Trek panel introduced us to more information about Star Trek: Picard. Here’s a rundown of some of the best reveals that excited fans are learning about Patrick Stewart’s first return to the Star Trek universe.

When Patrick Stewart was first announced during the panel, the audience cheered like crazy. Here’s a look at the cast gathered together for the panel:

The announcer yelled: “Jean-Luc is in the house!”

Picard is back!

We learned that Stewart has been a collaborator with the writers from beginning, Michael Chabon said. Producer Kirsten Beyer said: “It’s an extraordinary opportunity to see the most unknown part of his (Picard’s) journey.”

Stewart had previously turned down returning several times, but when he saw what was planned this time, he couldn’t say no, the panel shared.

Alison Pill said her character was a researcher deeply confused about her place in the world.

Michelle Hurd, who plays Rocky, said this show looks at Picard’s past as he struggles with some personal demons.

Alex Kurtzman noted: “We are shaking up the character (Picard) while staying true to who he is…” Picard, he added, is an entirely different story than Discovery. “Picard is questioning many of the decisions he has made.”