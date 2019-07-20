‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer Theories: Take a Deep Dive with This Scene-by-Scene Photo Analysis

The trailer for the new Star Trek: Picard series was just unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. Here’s a deep-dive look at the Star Trek trailer, analyzing photos from every scene. Who is the woman seeking out Picard and why is she so important? Is that a Borg cube or a prison camp of some sort? Is Seven of Nine still with Chakotay? (Please no…) And was there a callout to Deep Space Nine in the trailer too? Read on to learn more.

First, here’s the trailer:

And now for an analysis of what we saw.

As the trailer begins, the question is asked: “Have you ever been a stranger to yourself?” We see Jean-Luc Picard’s family vineyard.

Jean-Luc Picard took over the family vineyard in 2386 after his brother’s death in Star Trek: Generations, according to the Jean-Luc Picard museum at San Diego Comic-Con, Gizmodo reported. The museum also shows awards that Picard received, including after 2379 which was when the final movie Nemesis took place.

In the 1994 episode All Good Things, we saw that Picard’s future (one possible version of it) included working in a vineyard in France and becoming an ambassador. In this universe for Picard, he became an admiral.

And next in the trailer, we see where Picard is living. “Many, many, many times,” Picard says, no doubt thinking of the time that he was Locutus of Borg.

We learned from the teaser trailer on May 23 that Picard was promoted to admiral and, 15 years before Picard, led a rescue team on a mystery mission. The teaser says that Picard’s rescue armada “led us out of darkness.” After that, he left Starfleet for reasons unknown.

“Nearly two decades ago, Commander Data sacrificed his life for me.” (This happened in the last movie that Stewart was in, where Data sacrificed his life to send Picard safely back to the Enterprise and destroy Shinzon’s ship. Shinzon was the Romulan clone of Picard. Before Data died, he had transferred his memories into B-4, an earlier prototype who had a less advanced positronic brain.)

Some are wondering if these are actually Data’s body parts – wasn’t he destroyed when Shinzon’s ship exploded? It could just be “fake” Data parts for the museum. Or perhaps parts that Soong left but never created into a full android. It’s unclear.

Could it be Lore’s body parts possibly? Lore drifted in space for two years before a trade ship rescued him and Lore responded to a homing signal from Soong meant to draw Data. Lore stole the emotion chip meant for Data, making him more unstable. In 2369, Lore met up with some Borg who were disconnected from the collective and became their leader. He experimented on them, trying to replace their brains with positronic brains and eventually lured Data to him. Data deactivated Lore and Lore was dismantled, his emotion chip returned to Data. That as the last we heard of Lore, so this certainly could be Lore’s disassembled body too.

Brent Spiner was at the Comic-Con panel today and said he didn’t realize he was going to be in the trailer.

Next in the trailer, Picard says: “These past few years, I really tried to belong here.” He must be talking about trying to return to his family’s vineyard.

“But it never truly felt like home,” he says. In the photo above, you can see him walking with his beloved dog, who is named Number One. (His dog’s tag, shown in the poster, says No. 1.)

Kurtzman told Hollywood Reporter: “Picard’s life was radically altered by the dissolution of the Romulan Empire.” In the 2009 reboot, we saw that Romulus was destroyed when a star exploded in 2387, and now that is somehow altering Picard’s future from the possible one we glimpsed in The Next Generation. It will be interesting to see, since in Nemesis Picard faced a Romulan clone of himself named Shinzon.

We get a glimpse of the woman who’s playing a huge role in this show.

And note that here, you can see Picard on lots of TV screens in the windows of this shop. Perhaps a museum honoring him?

The woman asks Picard: “Do you know who I am?” Notice that she does NOT have Vulcan or Romulan ears in this photo. “Everything inside of me says that I’m safe with you.”

This new character is played by Isa Briones and her name is Dahj.

Another beautiful shot of Picard.

Next we see Picard telling someone at Star Fleet: “I have encountered a woman. She came to me for help.”

“If she is who I think she is, she’s in serious danger.”

“Sometimes, I worry that you have forgotten who you are,” someone tells Picard off-screen as a montage of clips is shown.

Picard is watching some type of augmented human (it appears) being built in a lab.

And then we see this Captain Picard Day banner. :)

If you recall, Captain Picard Day happened every year on the USS Enterprise-D for the schoolchildren who were on the ship. The children made paintings and models that Picard judged himself. Doesn’t the banner above look similar to the one from the TNG episode? I wonder if this is supposed to be a flashback or maybe tapping into Picard’s brain somehow? It might also just be that the banner is in a museum or at Picard’s home.

Then it looks like we are at some type of facility for prisoners. It’s unclear, but the sign reads: “This facility has gone 5,843 days without an assimilation.”

Some people have wondered if this IS a Borg cube, taken over and turned into a prison.

Perhaps these are ex-drones who were freed from the collective but are being kept in a detention center? This is about 16 years since Voyager damaged the Collective when they returned home, so maybe a number of Cubes were cut off from the collective and they had to put them into detention centers because they were so many that needed rehabilitation.

However, fans have noted that they don’t have Borg implants, which you would expect from a freed drone (aka Seven of Nine or Hugh.) Unless they’ve learned how to remove those took, which seems to be indicated in another part of the trailer.

And then we see the woman who told Picard: “Sometimes I worry that you have forgotten who you are. We do not.” She appears either Vulcan or Romulan.

Next someone says: “You can’t do it alone. You need help. You need protection. You need a crew. Be the captain they remember.”

And the rock in the photo above looks A LOT like Who Watches the Watchers (Episode 3×04) where Picard encountered the Proto-Vulcans. (Credit to u/bbmint on Reddit for catching that.) Here’s the photo:

This new series will be 10 episodes long and has been described as a 10-hour movie. We’ve been teased that a second tragedy, which hasn’t been disclosed, coupled with the Data tragedy caused Picard to leave Star Fleet and return to his family’s vineyard, where he adopted a sweet dog named Number One.

In the picture above, check out the model on the top of the roof near where Picard is walking. Is that a model of Deep Space Nine?

Picard’s team includes Rios, played by Santiago Cabrera.

Next we see Alison Pill’s character, named Agnes:

Alison Pill said during Comic-Con that her character was a researcher deeply confused about her place in the world. She said that “everyone is pretty broken in terms of their character.”

And next we see Michelle Hurd’s character, Raffi:

Michelle Hurd said during Comic-Con that this show looks at Picard’s past as he struggles with some personal demons.

It also appears that a Vulcan will be a member of Picard’s team. He’s played by Evan Evagora and is named Elmor.

Alex Kurtzman noted during Comic-Con: “We are shaking up the character (Picard) while staying true to who he is…” Picard, he added, is an entirely different story than Discovery. “Picard is questioning many of the decisions he has made.”

Kurtzman added: “Picard represents the ideal captain not just as a philosopher, but as a human being.”

Anyone else just love this ship?

But this is not a sequel of The Next Generation, Akiva Goldsman said during Comic-Con. “It’s slower, more lyrical, more character-focused.” This is a “darker time” the panel says, but Picard is still standing for what is important.

This actress looked familiar to me, and then I remembered she’s Maya Eshet, who played Lommie on Nightflyers. According to the bio Syfy provided before the series started: “Eshet started working as an actor at the early age of nine, recording voiceovers for cartoons. Her recent feature films include: To The Bone, which premiered at Sundance, Flower, Keep Watching and Dead Women Walking, premiering at Tribeca. Recent TV credits include a recurring role on Teen Wolf, Love, Man Seeking Woman, Kroll Show and the webisodes Scandal: Gladiators Wanted.”

“She has no idea who she truly is,” a new character is saying on the trailer.

Harry Treadaway plays another member of Picard’s team, named Narek.

And someone else says: “She is the end of all! She’s the destroyer.” It looks like perhaps a Romulan is making this warning? Or a Vulcan?

(Of course, if Picard wants to save her, there is no way she’s that!”

So who is she? There are so many fan theories, it’s tough to keep up. Some think she’s a freed Borg who has some kind of special power or, perhaps, is the Borg Queen’s biological daughter. Others think this will be a Khan type of situation.

Still others are wondering if she might be Sela’s daughter. As a quick refresher, Sela was a Romulan military officer who looked exactly like Tasha Yar. She played a key role in trying to destabilize the Federation’s relationship with the Klingons.

In an episode of The Next Generation, Tasha Yar was seen again from an Enterprise earlier in the timeline where she hadn’t died yet. This Tasha learned that she was going to die a meaningless death, so she was allowed to transfer to the Enterprise-C and resume a battle against the Romulans. She was taken prisoner when the C was destroyed. A Romulan General fell in love with her and Tasha agreed to be his consort in exchange for sparing some prisoners. They had a daughter named Sela who looked just like Tasha. Sela became a Commander in the Romulan military. Some have theorized that this woman is Selma’s daughter. But if so, why would she be such a huge threat?

Still others think that this girl is somehow a “nascent Borg Queen” and holds the key to restarting the Borg Collective. She trusts Picard because she senses Locutus in him. Or maybe she’s a purely organic Borg.

Others suggested she was Lal, Data’s daughter from TNG who died of a cascade failure in her neural net. (I think this one is less likely even though they do look very similar.) Some fans are convinced that’s who she is, and perhaps the Borg assimilated her at some point, fixing her neural net failure but also making her a danger to the Federation in some way.

And then we see a Borg Cube and I stood up and cheered. YES! But it looks seriously damaged. Has this Borg Cube been taken over and is perhaps being used as a prison by Romulans or Starfleet? That’s a top theory fans have right now. But it could also simply be a Borg cube.

And it looks like back before Picard decides to leave the vineyard and save her, he gets a visit from Seven of Nine. Yes, I cheered when she appeared.

This series is taking place 20 years after Nemesis (where Data died and the Romulans cloned a Romulan Picard named Shinzon). Nemesis took place in 2379. The Hobus supernova that killed Spock (sent him into an alternate timeline) was in 2387.

“What the hell are you doing out here Picard? Saving the galaxy?” she asks Picard.

Meanwhile, I am simply hoping that Seven and Chakotay are not still together, because that was the most awkward couple since Troi and Worf.

And we see a brief glimpse of what looks like a major Borg battle.

Picard’s new amazing ship again is seen below. Some fans are wondering if there’s a chance this is a repurposed Borg cube. What do you think?

And who is this? Looks like the body of a human who was assimilated into the Borg collective and their implants are being removed. Some think this is Hugh, but I’m not so sure.

More scenes… Here it looks like Picard is being arrested by Romulans.

Seven is in more than just that scene visiting Picard. Here she is again:

And the trailer ends with Picard saying “Engage” and I am SO happy.

And then at the end is a scene with Data and Picard where Picard says: “I don’t want the game to end” and Data says “I can see that Captain.”

I’m going to guess this end-of-trailer scene is Picard visiting a version of Data in the Holodeck, since he seems so sad about the idea of their game ending and he’s obviously struggling with Data’s death. It could also be B4, who was discovered in 2379, one of three prototype Soong androids.

If you recall, B-4 was made before Data’s creation and had a less sophisticated positronic brain. Data copied his memories into B-4’s positronic net. Then Data sacrificed his life for Picard. Picard was trapped on the Shinzon’s Scimitar, after defeating Shinzon in hand-to-hand combat. Data jumped through a hull breach on the Enterprise, into space, and boarded the Scimitar from the outside. He used a prototype emergency transport unit on his forearm to send Picard back to the Enterprise, and then used his phaser to destroy the radiation weapon on the Scimitar. It destroyed the ship and Data. At the end of the movie, we saw B-4 singing a song that Data remembered, showing that some of his memories still lived on in B-4. Here’s that scene in case you need a refresher:

We also learned in Comic-Con that Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis will be returning. Welcome back Riker and Troi! (This also means the theories that Riker had died, thus why Picard’s dog is named Number One, are likely not correct unless Riker is in a flashback of some sort.)

Also at the Comic-Con panel was Jonathan Del Arco, who played Hugh on TNG. I imagine he’ll be reprising his role. I’ve always wanted to see Seven and Hugh interact.

I am 100 percent ready for the new series, which begins “early 2020.”

