Storm Area 51: Best Memes & Reactions

Storm Area 51 memes are circulating on Twitter after more than 355,000 people have RSVP’d to an event on Facebook called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

The event is scheduled from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on September 20, 2019, in Amargosa, Nevada. While 355,000 have committed to attending, another 376,000 have indicated they are interested in joining.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” according to the event details. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

Due to its widespread popularity, and the storied history of the area, many people are wondering whether or not the event is really going to happen.

The event is hosted by “Sh*tposting cause im in shambles and SmyleeKun.” The former is a meme account and the latter is a gaming page. Their event post on Facebook is completely fake and meant to be humorous. In any case, the memes are flooding in and they are hilarious.

Here’s what you need to know:

In American English, instead of “I love you” we usually say “I want you by my side when we storm the gates of Area 51 on September 20th with 200,000 other people” and I think that’s beautiful. — Sheldon Baty (@sheldonbaty15) July 8, 2019

“In American English, instead of ‘I love you’ we usually say ‘I want you by my side when we storm the gates of Area 51 on September 20th with 200,000 other people’ and I think that’s beautiful,” Sheldon Baty wrote on Twitter.

My mom said I can storm Area 51 with you guys if I get a ride there and back. — Cheyenne1242 (@Cheyenne12421) July 11, 2019

“My mom said I can storm Area 51 with you guys if I get a ride there and back,” Cheyanne1242 joked.

The aliens in Area 51 when we storm in and rescue them pic.twitter.com/jOQ5m6Rmrw — TrebleDriver (@TrebleDriver) July 10, 2019

TrebleDriver shared an image of what he thinks the aliens will say when the troops rescue them. He thinks they will all say, “ayy lmao.”

My alien that I snuck out of area 51 telling me that he threw up pic.twitter.com/Y4eUfj2k5Y — GucciKage (@GucciKage_) July 12, 2019

GucciKage inferred that he would smuggle an alien out of Area 51 and keep it as if it were a child. “My alien that I snuck out of area 51 telling me that he threw up,” he wrote on Twitter.

The CIA when they heard about the Storm Area 51 FB event. 👽 #aliens pic.twitter.com/xVSZWokpxI — Jordan Breckon (@BrexSplode) July 5, 2019

Jordan Breckon suggestion that the CIA might have certain feelings about the potential raid.

Y'all think the government low-key got eyes on that storm area 51 shit just in case? — Il Blud (@DraveyJones) July 5, 2019

“Y’all think the government low-key got eyes on that storm area 51 shit just in case?” II Blud asked.

Time traveler: -travels back to september 2019-

"Has the great massacre of Area 51 happened yet? 250,000+ people getting ready to storm area 51: pic.twitter.com/FD4IEONRGb — Time Traveler Memes (@TravelerMemes) July 10, 2019

Time Traveler Memes joked that a time traveler will land in September 2019 asking if the great massacre of Area 51 has happened yet.

Funeral homes after people storm into Area 51 in September pic.twitter.com/EQW5b919w2 — Хосе Сильва Родело 🇲🇽🦂 (@jsrmx6) July 9, 2019

Another Twitter user suggested that funeral homes would be flooded with cash if the event goes as planned.

Y’all tryna storm Area 51 like they haven’t harvested alien technology y’all boutta run in that bitch and be zapped to dust. I warned y’all. — 𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙝 (@sugarsiah) July 4, 2019

Another user said everyone who storms Area 51 will be “zapped to dust” with the alien technology scientists have already harvested.

Nobody: That one person that took the “Storm Area 51 “ event seriously:

pic.twitter.com/oFYVvZELhd — Jay🇲🇽 (@sabahfan) July 11, 2019

Jay suggested that someone is going to take the Facebook event seriously and show up to Area 51 on September 20 only to be very disappointed.

Ya'll hear about this plan for people to storm Area 51 this fall? I never thought the future would be this hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ujS3zWNiOm — Benjamin Donnelly 🗨️ (@Zaeyx) July 9, 2019

Benjamin Donnelly asked if any of his followers had heard of the Storm Area 51 event. He said he never thought the future would be this hilarious.

Storm Area 51 is the greatest group on Facebook pic.twitter.com/Ecj83rCIHV — Zach (@zachthemyth) July 7, 2019

Zach wrote that “Storm Area 51 is the greatest group on Facebook.”