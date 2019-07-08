‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Release Date Rumors, Cast & Predictions

Now that many fans have finished watching Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 3, it’s time to start speculating about Season 4. Here is everything we know so far about Stranger Things Season 4’s release date, the cast, and other intriguing details. This post has spoilers for Season 3, along with minor spoilers if any Season 4 theories are correct.

Netflix hasn’t actually announced yet that Stranger Things is renewed for Season 4, so it hasn’t given a release date yet either. But none of this is unusual for Netflix. In fact, it’s pretty common for Netflix not to mention release dates until much closer to the premiere, and to wait at least a couple months before announcing season renewals. But considering how popular Stranger Things is, it’s more than likely that Netflix will indeed be renewing the series for a fourth season.

As far as when it will premiere, here are some hints on when Season 4 might premiere based on past premieres and events in the show. Season 1 premiered July 2016. Then Season 2 premiered October 27, 2017, which was about 15 months later. Then Season 3 premiered on July 4, 2019, which was about 20 months later.

Since Season 2 took place over Halloween and Season 3 took place over the 4th of July, many fans think that Season 4 will also take place over a holiday, most likely Christmas. If that’s the case, then we might see Stranger Things Season 4 premiere around Christmas 2020. That would be about a 17-month wait, which is right in between how long we had to wait for Season 2 and how long we had to wait for Season 3.

Another clue is found in this behind-the-scenes video released after Season 3 premiered:

When Dustin’s basement room is shown, Gaten Matarazzo points out that it’s decorated for Christmas this time around “for reasons I don’t know.” Some fans think this was filmed after filming started for Season 4, so it would take place at Christmastime, explaining the decorations. Here are two photos from that scene:

So it’s very likely that Season 4 will take place over Christmas. Some fans think it will actually take place in 1986, since Chernobyl happened in Russia on April 26, 1986 and Season 3 took place in 1985. But right now, the most compelling evidence points to Christmas.

Filming for Season 4 is supposed to begin in September, according to an Instagram Live post, so that lends even more credence to the Christmas release date theory.

Regarding the cast in Season 4, we know that all our favorites will be returning: Winona Ryder (Joyce), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), and more. Of course, fans really want to know if David Harbour will be back as Jim Hopper. Sadly, we just don’t know that yet.

As far as what’s going to happen in Season 4, there’s not much released yet, but fans have some compelling theories. They think that the five characters in hazmat suits seen in the Season 3 finale were some of our beloved favorites, including Eleven.

The top theory is that this group is traveling back in time to try to rescue Hopper. Since Season 3 had so many Back to the Future references, the idea is that the movie was foreshadowing time travel being an element for Season 4.

Other fans think that Hopper was actually sent back into the past somehow when Joyce turned the keys and closed the gate. That would also be in tune with Back to the Future‘s theme.

Of course, the Russians will play a role again too. We left off Season 3 with a secret Russian base harboring a Demogorgon and an unnamed American. The top theories for this American’s identity are either Hopper or Brenner. If the Brenner theory is correct, then that means we’ll see Matthew Modine returning in Season 4.