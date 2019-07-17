‘Suits’ Season 9: Cast Spoilers

Tonight is the Season 9 premiere of ‘Suits’ on USA Network, and fans can’t wait to see what the final season has in store.

The synopsis for tonight reads, “Harvey and Samantha fight to keep Zane’s name on the wall; Alex warns Louis of the consequences.”

And what about the Harvey and Donna drama? Will things pick up with their relationship? According to an ET article, the two will be “testing the waters” when the legal drama returns tonight.

In a recent interview with the outlet, actor Sarah Rafferty explained, “It was an eight-season build-up, so you certainly feel the pressure of that… The will-they-won’t-they is a dynamic in itself, so it was great to play that. But I think knowing that there were 10 [episodes] left, it’s much less scary to do it. For me, it’s just time to let them be happy and let’s just go out on that note.”

Macht added on, “The fans will be happy… We’ve all done, as an ensemble, a really good way of wanting the fans to just want a little more because that’s what you want. As soon as they get what they want, then they’re done. So, for the last season, I think it made sense.”

And what’s the latest for Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams? According to Express, the actor will be returning this season in a guest star role. Meghan Markle, perhaps unsurprisingly, will not be joining for season 9.

Express reports Adams as saying, “I couldn’t be happier to be part of the final chapter of Suits. I’ve missed my TV family, and am looking forward to seeing what kind of trouble Mike Ross can stir up at the firm one last time.”

Returning to the show this season will be Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler, who originally joined the cast in season 8.

Tonight’s premiere will pick up the same night that the Season 8 finale ended. Show creator Aaron Korsh tells EW:

We pick-up that night. The time jump is like hours later… There was a notion to start the next morning. I remember having a conversation with Sarah about when Harvey comes to the door, there were some unspoken things between Harvey and Donna. At one point, we had written a version of that scene where they said the things out loud. Then, we thought, what if put those unspoken things and say them out loud in the first scene [of season 9], which is before the morning. I think it was just to give a little glimpse into what intimacy looks like between them.

Suits premiered on USA in 2011, and is the network’s longest-running original series.

The new season will premiere its final season on Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.